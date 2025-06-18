Pet parents can submit a photo of their pet for a chance to be featured in a show near them

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- With 67 per cent of dogs and 68 per cent of cats showing signs of fear and anxiety when they hear fireworks1, and 70 per cent2 of guardians sharing that concern, the need for more inclusive celebrations has never been clearer. This summer, Pets Plus Us, a leading pet insurance provider, is flipping the script—re-imagining holiday traditions through an animal's eyes and giving pet owners accessible, humane ways to celebrate.

LIGHTING UP THE SKIES (QUIETLY) FOR PETS

Pets Plus Us Reclaims the Skies with Silent Pet-Friendly Drone Show Featuring Portraits of Canadian Pets

This summer, Pets Plus Us is introducing a pet-friendly silent drone show that mimics firework displays, giving back summer skies to the pets who've been left out of the fun for far too long. To make the experience truly personalized, Canadian pet owners are invited to submit a photo of their furry friend(s) for a chance to see their pet's face light up the skies as part of the drone show.

"Celebration should never come at the cost of our pets' well-being," said Jamie Maxfield, Marketing Director at Pets Plus Us. "The drone show is about more than just fireworks — it's about reimagining tradition through empathy, safety, and shared joy. That same philosophy drives our approach to pet insurance: helping protect pets in every moment that matters."

The pet-friendly drone show to #ReclaimTheSkies will take place in Toronto, Ontario on Monday, June 30th, 2025, at Garrison Commons in Fort York. The show begins at 9:30pm EST, with early arrival encouraged to enjoy the sunset. For more event details and to submit a photo of your pet, visit www.ReclaimTheSkies.com.

CARING FOR CANADIAN PETS

Pets Plus Us believes true inclusion means more than bringing pets along — it means creating experiences built for them. When plans start with them in mind, everyone benefits – pets are calmer, moments richer, and our bond with them grows stronger.

Pet ownership in Canada is growing with 58% of households owning a dog or cat3, yet fewer than 4%4 of Canada's 17 million pets are insured. That gap leaves many families unprepared for surprise vet costs. Pet insurance isn't just a safety net – it's a signal that we see our pets as individual family members with real rights to comfort, accessible care, and quality of life.

Made in Canada and designed for Canadians, Pets Plus Us is built to fit the needs of Canadian pets and their owners. For more about Pets Plus Us, visit www.PetsPlusUs.com or www.PetsPlusUs.com/fr.

For full terms, conditions, and methods of entry, visit www.ReclaimTheSkies.com.

About Pets Plus Us:

Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance policies are underwritten by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation, distributed by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. & Société d'Assurances Collectives (Sodaco) Inc. in Quebec. Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance is available in all provinces and territories. Pets Plus Us®, Pets Plus Us & Design and related words and logos are trademarks and the property of PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. For all terms and conditions visit: www.petsplusus.com/service-claims/brochures-guides.

