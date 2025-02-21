All policies started through the partnership will receive a discount, increasing accessibility of pet insurance across the country

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pets Plus Us, a leading pet insurance provider serving cat and dog owners, announced a partnership today with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) to bring pet insurance to more than 100,000 small businesses and their employees across the country.

Pets Plus Us Partners with Canadian Federation of Independent Business Increasing Pet Insurance Accessibility to Nearly 1 Million More Canadians

Pet insurance can help provide peace of mind and offset veterinary costs by providing coverage for your pet's eligible medical expenses. For small business owners, employees, and their families that have pets, having a pet insurance policy can help enable them to provide their pets with the best care possible without worrying about cost.

"Pets Plus Us is dedicated to ensuring the health and well-being of Canada's furry companions and we're proud to be partnering with CFIB to serve the small business community and make pet insurance more accessible," said Eric Coulson, Senior Managing Director of Insurance Growth, Expansion & Strategy in Canada at Pets Plus Us.

In Canada, the average vet visit for an accident or illness can cost you over $500, and surgery could cost over $1,0001. With nearly 60 percent2 of Canadian households owning a pet, unexpected vet costs are a reality and, without a resource like pet insurance, could force many small business owners and their employees to make difficult decisions relating to their finances and their pet's health.

Through this partnership, CFIB small business members, their employees, and their families can receive:

Special discount on Pets Plus Us pet insurance

Up to $15,000 coverage per year for veterinary care and treatment for eligible accidents and illnesses including consultations, exams, emergency care, hospitalization, drugs, surgery, anesthesia, and specialist referral

coverage per year for veterinary care and treatment for eligible accidents and illnesses including consultations, exams, emergency care, hospitalization, drugs, surgery, anesthesia, and specialist referral Complimentary services including: 24/7 emergency telehealth support, Pet Poison Helpline®, and pet bereavement support

"We recognize the growing demand for pet insurance across the country and are excited to partner with Pets Plus Us to deliver ongoing value to CFIB members, their employees, and their families by making it even more affordable," said Dan Kelly, President and CEO at CFIB.

With a commitment to exceptional service and a genuine passion for animals, Pets Plus Us offers a range of flexible insurance options tailored to help meet the unique needs of each pet parent and their pet. To learn more about Pets Plus Us, visit www.PetsPlusUs.com.

About Pets Plus Us:

Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance policies are underwritten by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation, distributed by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. & Société d'Assurances Collectives (Sodaco) Inc. in Quebec. Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance is available in all provinces and territories. Pets Plus Us®, Pets Plus Us & Design and related words and logos are trademarks and the property of PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. For all terms and conditions visit: www.petsplusus.com/service-claims/brochures-guides.

About CFIB:

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 100,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

1 Source: 2023 PTZ Insurance Services, Ltd. claims data. Value of claims in CAD $.

2 2022 - Latest Canadian Pet Population Figures Released | Press Releases | Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI)

SOURCE Pets Plus Us

[email protected]