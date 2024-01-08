Peter Mansbridge challenges the perception of retirement by asking the right questions

Award-winning journalist and author Peter Mansbridge has been appointed Strategic Communications Consultant for HomeEquity Bank

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - There are few voices Canadians trust more to get the right answers than award-winning journalist and author Peter Mansbridge. HomeEquity Bank, Canada's only federally regulated bank exclusively serving Canadians 55+ has engaged Peter Mansbridge as Strategic Communications Consultant.

The intent of the collaboration is to help HomeEquity Bank refresh the conversation about the CHIP Reverse Mortgage by taking into account how consumer preferences about retirement have changed in recent years. In a new campaign from HomeEquity Bank launching January 8, Mr. Mansbridge takes a turn at answering some of the biggest questions about retirement.

In the campaign, Mr. Mansbridge playfully takes aim at the ageist idea that retirement is a time to "hang it all up," empowering Canadians to instead seize the many opportunities retirement can bring. The collaboration highlights how conversations around reverse mortgages have evolved.

"I've made a career challenging the status quo by asking the right questions, and I've recently become quite familiar with the word 'retirement,'" said Mr. Mansbridge. "For many people, circumstances have changed. Most Canadians prefer to age in their homes. As home values have increased, this product can give people more choices than ever before – including to leave funds to their heirs, to continue to live in their homes, to afford the support they may need over time, and to enjoy the travel or other pursuits they care about. A lot of people, according to Statistics Canada, want to continue doing some kind of work, well beyond the traditional retirement age. I know a bit about that myself. My goal is to help Canadians consider what questions to ask if they are working out how to meet these goals. A reverse mortgage won't be the right solution for everyone, but it may make sense for people who might not have given it much thought before."

According to Statistics Canada data, more than half (55.1%) of Canadians planning to retire soon report wanting to continue working part-time, and more than a third (37.6%) would pursue more interesting work in retirement. As the realities of retirement continue to shift with society and the economy, HomeEquity Bank is committed to providing accessible and relevant financial education and solutions for Canadian homeowners aged 55 and better, while helping evolve Canadians' outdated perceptions.

"People aged 55 and above will account for a third of Canada's population by the end of 2024, leaving many with questions about what the future of retirement looks like," said Steve Ranson, President and CEO, HomeEquity Bank. "As Peter says, retirement can be whatever you choose to make it. We want to give more Canadians the tools to have these conversations and consider all their options so they can retire on their terms."

In 2021, Mr. Mansbridge worked with HomeEquity Bank for the video series, In Conversation with Peter Mansbridge, in which he interviewed bank President and CEO Steve Ranson and Yvonne Ziomecki-Fisher, Executive Vice President. His questions covered the facts and fiction of reverse mortgages, ageing in place, and different methods of affording retirement at home. The success of that series helped spark the campaign launching today, with Mr. Mansbridge continuing his work with the Bank, now in the capacity of a Strategic Communications Consultant.

"Planning for retirement can be very personal, and many people understandably don't always know how to evaluate what's right for them," said Vivianne Gauci, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience & Chief Marketing Officer, HomeEquity Bank. "We're proud to be collaborating with one of the most trusted interviewers in Canada to help guide and empower people to live the retirement of their dreams with confidence."

"Peter is helping us shape a great dialog with Canadians 55 and better," adds Gauci, "The conversation is helping us understand and reach more people, and helping Canadians make the best possible choices for themselves."

The campaign kicks off with the spot "Ask Yourself" followed by "Retire Retirement" produced by HomeEquity Bank's creative agency of record, Zulu Alpha Kilo. It will run on television, digital and social media starting January 8. Watch the launch spot "Ask Yourself" here.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 336,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca .

