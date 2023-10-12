MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Transat is proud to announce the launch of packages and à la carte hotels in Peru, a new destination offered by Air Transat. This additional offer will delight travel enthusiasts by simplifying the organization of their stays thanks to Transat's expert recommendations. Air Transat flights to Lima, starting in December*, will also be available year-round from Toronto and Montreal.

"By integrating accommodation options into our Peru offer, we continue our commitment to enriching our customers' travel experience," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Transat. "These new offerings are in line with our desire to facilitate access to the unique wonders and charms of South America. Travellers will be free to explore Peru's must-see attractions with the peace of mind of staying at one of our carefully selected hotel partners."

Transat will offer all-inclusive packages at selected hotel partners in Lima, as well as à la carte hotels in Aguas Calientes, Cusco, Urubamba and Puno. In addition, the company will soon offer a variety of excursions in different regions of Peru.

Year-round flights to Lima for greater flexibility

Air Transat will offer year-round direct service to Lima, including twice-weekly Toronto–Lima flights, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and weekly Montreal–Lima flights, on Fridays. The first departures will take place on December 20 and 22, 2023 from Toronto and Montreal respectively.

On this long-haul flight, Air Transat will offer inflight services similar to those included on its flights to Europe. These include, among other services, a hot meal and a snack.

These flights will be operated with new generation Airbus A321LR aircraft featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 and NO x ) in their class.



* Subject to government approvals

About Transat

Founded in Montreal over 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife- certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

