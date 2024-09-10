Peoples Jewellers and Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations Celebrate 8-Year Partnership with Launch of Holiday Fundraising Campaign

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Peoples Jewellers, a part of Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, is proud to announce the launch of its holiday fundraising campaign in partnership with Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF).

This year, the campaign introduces "Biscuit," a cuddly plush dog available for purchase for CAD$19.99. All profits from the sale of Biscuit, no less than $7.00 from each purchase, will be donated to CCHF, directly supporting 11 of Canada's children's hospitals. The campaign also includes give-at-the-register and eCommerce donation opportunities and will run through February 1, 2025.

"As a company whose purpose is inspiring giving, this campaign represents Our Love for All, our enduring commitment to charitable giving, and being a strong community member in every area we serve," said President of Peoples Jewellers Stacee Johnson-Williams. "Together with CCHF, we continue to innovate and find new ways to support children's health, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for young patients across the country."

During Peoples Jewellers' eight-year partnership with CCHF, customer and employee participation has risen steadily. The plush toys, now a beloved tradition, contribute greatly to this success, driving engagement and donations.

In 2023, Peoples Jewellers raised a remarkable $560,000, the highest amount ever raised in a single year. This achievement brings the total funds raised over the eight-year partnership to more than $2.8 million. The funds are generated through various activations throughout the year, including Give-A-Thon Weekends, the Million Reasons Run, plush sales, customer eCommerce checkout donations, and generous contributions from team members.

"Over the past eight years, Signet's partnership with CCHF has made a profound difference in vital treatments, research, and services at Canada's children's hospitals," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "These funds help shorten hospital stays, advance treatment research, and develop kid-friendly care facilities. The generosity and dedication of Signet's customers and employees have been truly remarkable."

This year's campaign, with the introduction of Biscuit, promises to continue this legacy of providing essential support to the children and families who need it most. As the needs of children's hospitals continue to grow, the ongoing support from partners like Peoples Jewellers is more critical than ever.

This Peoples Jewellers campaign supports 11 Canadian children's hospital foundations, including BC Children's Hospital Foundation, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, Children's Health Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation, SickKids Foundation, CHEO Foundation, IWK Foundation, and Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet operates approximately 2,700 stores and related digital properties primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen.com, Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, and Rocksbox.

About Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of children's hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children's Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional organizations and supporters. CCHF represents 13 of Canada's children's hospital foundations to ensure that all children have access to the very best care from coast to coast to coast.

