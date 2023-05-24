PELMOREX LAUNCHES SELF-SERVICE "ADVERTISING STUDIO" TOOL

Helping local businesses create and manage advertising campaigns that run on The Weather Network and/or MétéoMédia digital platforms

OAKVILLE, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Pelmorex Corp. announced today that its new self-service advertising studio, "Advertising Studio", is now available for local businesses to advertise on its owned and operated digital platforms, The Weather Network and MétéoMédia. This innovative tool was developed using the technology of Montreal-based M32 Connect. Advertising Studio will enable advertisers to optimize the creation and distribution of their advertising campaigns on The Weather Network and MétéoMédia's trusted and brand safe platforms, where Canadians go to get their personalized weather.

For over 30 years, The Weather Network and MétéoMédia have been delivering weather news and information to Canadians. In delivering their mission to meet the needs of others, this new self-service advertising platform enables local advertisers to better direct their marketing campaigns easily and at an affordable cost.

"Our primary objective is to simplify the lives of local businesses by providing them with a tool that allows them to advertise on our platforms, connect with a large-scale audience and succeed in today's competitive advertising landscape," said Jean-Paul Sclapari, Head of Sales & Partnerships for MétéoMédia. "Partnering with M32 Connect has provided us the opportunity to meet this goal."

The self-service technology developed by M32 Connect provides businesses with another way to advertise with Pelmorex by allowing them to launch their marketing initiatives promptly and with complete autonomy over their media-buying process and the management of their local and national digital marketing. They can facilitate their own ad creation, targeting, payment, and campaign tracking.

The M32 Connect team is also enthusiastic about this partnership, as it represents a vote of confidence in their technology platform, as well as an opportunity to provide new, practical solutions for local businesses.

"We are honoured to collaborate with Pelmorex Corp., and to contribute to the commercial and technological development of such a large Canadian corporation" adds Stéphane Campana, Vice-president, Associate at M32 Connect.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

About M32 CONNECT

M32 Connect is an ad tech and analytics company that develops cutting-edge monetization platforms to support publishers, letting them manage and maximize the potential of their sites, while enabling advertisers to achieve the highest ROI for their campaigns.

Based in Montréal and Toronto, M32 Connect is one of North America's largest monetization, analytics, and advertising technology companies. The firm oversees a network of hundreds of web properties in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Since 2016, several prominent clients have trusted M32, such as Les Affaires, Le Soleil, Cogeco Media, Ricardo Media, Viafoura, RNC Media, etc.

