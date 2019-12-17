Pelmorex Corp. makes a majority investment in Weather Source, a leading provider of weather data products in the U.S. Market

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Pelmorex Corp., the third largest multi-platform weather company in the world, is pleased to announce its majority investment in Weather Source, a U.S. based organization dedicated to making hyper-local weather and climate data accessible around the globe and across all industries. Weather Source will expand Pelmorex Corp's portfolio of trusted brands – The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, EITiempo.es, OTempo.pt and Clima.

"Since 1989, Pelmorex has constantly been looking forward, innovating and taking the business to new levels. We have evolved from being a weather B2C player, to breaking new ground by offering specialized Data Solutions to businesses," said Pierre L. Morrissette, Founder & Executive Chairman, Pelmorex Corp.

In 2017, Pelmorex Corp. entered the big data, analytics and insights market with the creation of its data solutions business. Partnering with Weather Source allows Pelmorex to expand its Weather Insights Platform for enterprise clients by integrating Weather Source's unparalleled proprietary OnPoint weather and climatology data. Weather Source's products are designed to empower customers to reduce waste, increase ROI, fine-tune logistics, optimize marketing strategies and improve resource planning.

"Pelmorex is on a mission to harness the value of weather to make businesses and consumers smarter and safer," said Sam Sebastian, President & CEO, Pelmorex Corp. "This acquisition fits perfectly with that mission as it will allow us to bring the highest quality of product solutions to businesses and consumers across all markets."

"Since 2015, Weather Source has sought to offer the highest quality weather and climate data for business intelligence and we are very excited for the next chapter as we continue to grow and release powerful and novel solutions in partnership with Pelmorex, a titan in the weather data industry," said Mark Gibbas, CEO, Weather Source.

The integration of Weather Source's data, technical expertise, product vision and explosive growth in the U.S. market; along with Pelmorex's leadership positions in Canada and Spain, its expansive user base, trove of rich data and team of data scientists, will enable both companies to provide specialized solutions on a larger scale.

About Pelmorex

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Weather Source

Weather Source, founded in 2015, is a global provider of analytics-grade weather and climate data. Weather Source uses cutting-edge science, engineering, climatological, and meteorological expertise to deliver OnPoint Weather, the industry's most comprehensive and accurate continuum of global weather data from the year 2000 to present and into the forecast. Weather Source data is delivered on demand via its proprietary API or easy-to-use CSV files.

With its patent-pending technology, Weather Source delivers hyper-local weather data for any LAT/LONG point and for many geographic areas such as ZIP or postal codes, census blocks or tracks, metropolitan statistical areas, or designated market areas.

To learn more, visit weathersource.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Pelmorex Corp.

For further information: To arrange an interview, please contact: FleishmanHillard HighRoad, fhr.pelmorex@fhhighroad.com

Related Links

http://

