Seasoned executive with a proven track record in driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Pelmorex Corp is pleased to announce the appointment of Maureen Rogers as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2025. Ms. Rogers also joins the Pelmorex Board of Directors. Ms. Rogers succeeds Dr. Nana Banerjee who previously held these positions.

Pelmorex Corp. Announces Appointment of Maureen Rogers to President & CEO (CNW Group/Pelmorex Corp.)

With over 30 years of experience in Canadian media, technology and finance, including 13 years at Pelmorex, Ms. Rogers has held several senior leadership roles, including CEO of Pelmorex's TV Networks and Managing Director of Weather Canada, which includes the Digital and TV brands known as The Weather Network and MétéoMédia, as well as Alert Ready/En Alerte, Canada's public emergency alerting system. Ms. Rogers holds a bachelor's in business administration, is a Chartered Accountant and is also certified from the Rotman School of Management Directors Education Program.

"We are thrilled to appoint Maureen to the role of President & CEO," said Marc Morrissette, Executive Chair of Pelmorex Corp. "Anyone who has worked with Maureen would surely have witnessed her sharp business acumen, strong people and communication skills, and overall effective leadership. Maureen has been running key parts of our business for many years with exceptional results and we are confident that Pelmorex's future is bright with her at the helm."

Ms. Rogers will focus on accelerating Pelmorex's strategic initiatives and will continue to expand its market presence and deliver exceptional value to its customers, businesses and stakeholders. The transition will be seamless, and the company remains committed to its core mission of keeping its users informed, prepared and safe.

"I am honoured and excited to take on this new role in an organization that I have been a part of for many years," said Ms. Rogers. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the talented team at Pelmorex, to build on our strong foundation, explore our many new opportunities for growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

Ms. Rogers, who is fluent in English and French, currently serves as Co-Chair of the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination Governance Council, accountable for Canada's emergency alerts infrastructure. She was also elected to the Board of Directors in 2023 at the Canadian Red Cross and serves on the Human Resources Committee.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, Otempo.pt and Weather Source. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on X (platform formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Pelmorex Corp.

To arrange an interview please contact [email protected]