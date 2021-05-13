Pedestrian master plan - Investment of $2 Million in 2021 for Pedestrian Safety in Saint-Laurent

"Promoting safe walking on Saint-Laurent territory is one of the main concerns of our Administration, as evidenced by the Pedestrian master plan that we launched in September 2020. That is why we are heavily investing in making pedestrian travel safer for Saint-Laurent residents and workers. We are proud to announce that in this regard, Saint-Laurent has never invested such an amount since it joined the city of Montréal in 2002."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Highlights



This work will begin at the end of May 2021 in the Bois-Franc sector and will then be carried out in other areas over the following weeks. Marking the locations where the first work operations will take place began in early May. Notices to residents are distributed beforehand. Local traffic will continue to be allowed during the work, which will generally take one month to complete at each location.

This project is under the responsibility of the Division des Études techniques et de l'ingénierie of Saint-Laurent's Direction des travaux publics. It will be carried out by Roxboro Excavation. and will be financed as follows: $1,072,546 from Saint-Laurent (Plan de transport) and $931,195 from Ville de Montréal (Direction de la mobilité), for a total of $2,003,740.

Called "geometric realignments", these work projects have various purposes. By reducing the width of the roadway, the curb extensions make it possible to increase pedestrians' visibility, limit the time required to cross the street and, lastly, reduce the speed of vehicles. Speed humps are an obstacle that forces vehicles to slow down. As for raised intersections and crossings, they provide greater comfort for pedestrians and people with limited mobility.

About Saint-Laurent's 10-year capital investment program

Covering the years from 2021 to 2030, Saint-Laurent's Ten-year capital investment program is designed to plan investments to improve the borough's parks, roads and public buildings. With a budget of $97 million, this program allows for great flexibility in carrying out priority projects. It replaces the Three-year capital investment program that is usually adopted each year in conjunction with the operating budget.

