Partnering with owners and management, ArchiMed and the CDPQ invest in Corealis Pharma

The significant recapitalization of the Americas' leading CDMO for pharmaceutical oral solid dosage formulation and clinical supply manufacturing will accelerate growth, including the build-out of State-of-the-Art Laboratories and Good Manufacturing Practices-compliant facilities.

LYON, France and MONTRÉAL and LAVAL, QC, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Trans-Atlantic private equity healthcare specialist ArchiMed and global investor group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) have invested in Corealis Pharma. The partnership will further expand the high-quality drug development services Corealis offers as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization to small and medium-sized biotech and pharma companies.

Founded in 2005 and based in Laval, Québec, Canada, Corealis is the market-leading CDMO in the Americas for the formulation development and manufacture of oral solid dosage pharmaceuticals – tablets, capsules, and granules – during pre-commercialization preclinical and clinical phases.

"ArchiMed and CDPQ understood our strategy and offered an attractive investment thesis," says Yves Roy, President of Corealis. "Like us, our new investors understand the important potential of this industry and what it takes to get to the next level. As partners we'll be able to capitalize on market leadership, aggressively expanding scientific strengths in R&D and our best-in-class regulatory-compliant manufacturing processes known as Good Manufacturing Practices or GMP." Roy and fellow founders Patrick Gosselin and Yves Mouget remain fully involved in Corealis.

"With Corealis' expertise, CDPQ's clout, and our knowledge of the international healthcare landscape, we've got the perfect combination to rapidly scale up in a fast-growing industry," says ArchiMed Partner Robin Filmer-Wilson. Since 2019, Corealis' sales registered average annual growth of more than 15 percent, a pace in line with the rise in global drug formulation outsourcing increased demand for quality by design and more demanding regulations. The deal was sourced through ArchiMed's Pharma Services team, aided by ArchiMed's MedTalents®, a global network of ArchiMed-associated senior healthcare executives who identify, facilitate and advise on deals and counsel portfolio companies.

"CDPQ recognizes the extensive expertise of the co-founders and is delighted to take a stake, alongside ArchiMed, in Corealis, a Quebec based pharmaceutical services company that is recognize for its technical abilities here and across North America," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ. "Corealis is a key contributor in Québec's pharmaceutical sector, an industry with a strong growth outlook."

With offices in the US and Europe, ArchiMed is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ArchiMed to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to North American and European healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include biopharmaceutical products & services, life science tools, medical devices & technologies, diagnostics, healthtech and consumer health. ArchiMed helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. Over the last twenty years, ArchiMed's leadership team has directly managed and invested in over eighty small to large-size healthcare companies globally, representing over €50 billion of combined value. ArchiMed manages €5 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ArchiMed has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its Eurêka Foundation.

Founded in 2005, COREALIS Pharma Inc is a private company that partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for the formulation development and clinical supplies manufacturing of oral solid dosage forms (tablets, capsules, and granules) on a contractual basis. Complete in-house services from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) characterization to clinical supplies manufacturing, by an experienced team of professionals applying phase appropriate science and technology to each project. Our state-of-the-art laboratories and manufacturing facilities, located in the Biotech Scientific Park situated in Laval (Québec, Canada), allow our experts to successfully complete the most complex formulation development and clinical supply manufacturing mandates. COREALIS Pharma's cGMP facility and processes are in full compliance with the ICH guidelines as well as country specific (US, Europe, and Canada) regulatory requirements for clinical studies to be held under their jurisdiction. COREALIS Pharma's goal is to provide its clients full satisfaction by providing high quality services in delivering compliant phase appropriate drug products on time, every time.

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2021, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 419.8 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

