Part of Canadian Recording History hits Auction Block!

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Polaris Recording Studio, which has been serving the Canadian Music industry from Windsor for over 46 years, is in the process of renovating their studio and is selling a mix of vintage and modern equipment. The auction sale, which is being conducted by Danbury Global, is set to run online only from December 10 until December 15.

Some of the most notable artists that have recorded with Polaris include Post Malone, Super Duper Kyle, Tyga, Monica, Big Sean, Richy Nix, Toni Braxton, and countless other industry players.

Customers will be able to bid on some rare vintage equipment such as a Hammond B3 MK2 Organ with the original Leslie 147 speaker, 1960's Ampeg bass speaker with tube amp, a set vintage JBL 4430 studio monitors, and two Ampex & Otari reel-to-reel recorders.

As well, Polaris is auctioning off two grand pianos, a Franz EMT gold plate reverb, as well as a mix of modern amps, interfaces, and effects units.

"This is a unique opportunity to bid on some hard-to-find vintage equipment and a chance to own some Canadian music history" said Jonathan Ordon, President of Danbury Global.

About Polaris Recording

Polaris Recording Studios was established in 1970 by George Hellow. George had a major influence on the arts and entertainment industry by sharing his valuable knowledge, and expertise to the Ford City.

Today, Joe Hellow continues to carry on his father's legacy by growing and expanding the studio. Polaris Recording Studio is the drive and motivation behind Joe. Joe's entire life is revolved around music. His knowledge is shared within the Polaris team to offer the same great service, and sound that Joe and George both stand behind.

About Danbury Global

Danbury Global is a hands-on provider of asset monetization solutions focused on the disposition of retail and wholesale inventories, as well as industrial machinery and equipment. Danbury's services include, but are not limited to, retail store closings, orderly liquidations of wholesale inventories, and onsite and online public auctions.

