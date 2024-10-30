It's worth the drive to Acton…one more time. After a 165-year history, The Hide House is closing its doors

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Hide House, a family run business, located in Acton, Ontario is closing their doors after a 165-year history. The Olde Hide House started as a warehouse for leather goods and in 1980 they officially opened their doors to the public. Famously known for their top-quality leather and radio ad "It's worth the drive to Acton".

Hide House (CNW Group/Danbury Global)

Canada's largest and most popular leather goods store brought an estimated 300,000 people a year to Acton. The combination of high-grade materials and quality craftsmanship has been a staple of the Hide House since its opening. For various factors, the Hide House has made the difficult decision to shut their doors. Danbury Global Ltd. & A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc. will be liquidating their inventory through an in-store sale beginning this Friday November 1st at 10AM.

"There is a huge selection of household furnishings, men's & ladies' jackets, handbags, gloves, wallets, hats, belts, slippers and more. Come take advantage of fantastic savings on everything, while quantities last" said Jonathan Ordon, CEO of Danbury Global.

The staff and ownership are looking forward to seeing both old and new faces one last time as they thank their customers with significant savings. With $5,000,000 of stock to liquidate, the store has a full selection of inventory in all sizes, whether buying something for yourself or a gift, the Hide House has fashions for everyone.

"The Hide House has been a staple of premium quality leather goods for decades. It's a great opportunity to stop in one last time and buy something that can be passed on for generations" said Alex Hennick, President of A.D. Hennick & Associates.

Additional information can be found at: https://danburyglobal.com/hide-house/

About Danbury Global Ltd. & A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc.

Danbury Global and A.D. Hennick & Associates work in conjunction as a hands-on provider of liquidation solutions to Retailers, Manufacturers, Distributors, Landlords and Insolvency Professionals. With a reputation for honesty, integrity, and fairness, we work with a variety of industries to quickly maximize value for liquidated assets. https://danburyglobal.com/ & http://adhennick.com/

SOURCE Danbury Global

For media inquiries: Jonathan Ordon at (416) 630-5241, [email protected] or Alex Hennick at (416) 930-9737 [email protected]