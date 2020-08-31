Parliamentary Secretary René Arseneault Announces an Investment of Close to $3 million for Official Languages in Nova Scotia

The Government of Canada provides funding for upgrades at Université Sainte-Anne and supports 18 official-language organizations in Nova Scotia

POINTE-DE-L'ÉGLISE, NS, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Promoting our two official languages helps keep Canada's communities vibrant and engaged, and allows citizens to be open to the benefits of linguistic duality.

At a virtual announcement this morning, René Arseneault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Official Languages)— along with Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook), and representatives of Université Sainte-Anne—unveiled $579,500 in funding to upgrade the learning spaces and technological infrastructure at the campus of Université Sainte-Anne in Pointe-de-l'Église. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. Funding for the project comes from the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018‒2023: Investing in our Future. It will be used to purchase technological equipment and furnishings, and to renovate the interior of five heavily used learning spaces. These renovations include the conversion of the Chapelle Gustave-Blanche into a 150-seat amphitheatre and the transformation of an existing learning space into a "makerspace" designed to foster ideas, discussion and group work at the Centre de l'entrepreneuriat Louis-E.-Deveau.

Parliamentary Secretary Arseneault took the opportunity to reiterate the Government of Canada's support for groups working to promote official languages in Nova Scotia. Eighteen Francophone organizations will receive a total of $2,116,800 in funding through the Cooperation with the Community Sector sub-component of the Development of Official Language Communities Program. The funds will enable these groups to deliver rich and dynamic annual programming to Nova Scotia's Acadian and Francophone community.

The investments will strengthen official-language minority communities in Nova Scotia and allow organizations to continue their work to preserve and promote the vitality of these communities' cultural heritage.

Quotes

"The vitality of our official-language minority communities depends to a large extent on the dynamism of the organizations and groups dedicated to promoting the language and culture of their region. I am very proud to be able to announce this financial support, which will promote Acadia and the Francophonie throughout Nova Scotia."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"We are grateful to Canadian Heritage for supporting this upgrade project, which comes at just the right time. These investments will provide us with the space and technology we need to give classes simultaneously in distance learning and face-to-face mode during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future. The upgrades are important for the quality of our course offerings."

—Allister Surette, Rector and Vice Chancellor of Université Sainte-Anne

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018 ‒2023: Investing in our Future reflects the Government of Canada's overall vision of building a strong Canadian Francophonie and supporting our official-language minority communities.

reflects the Government of overall vision of building a strong Canadian Francophonie and supporting our official-language minority communities. The Action Plan represents an additional investment of$499.2 million over five years and comprises three pillars: strengthening our communities, enhancing access to services and promoting a bilingual Canada .

. Canadian Heritage's Official Languages Support Programs promote French and English in Canadian society and enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities.

There are official-language minority communities in every province and territory across the country, each with their own particular situations and needs.

Associated Links

Client Name Total Funding in 2020‒2021 L'Acadie de Chezzetcook Association $32,000 Association du Centre communautaire de la Rive-Sud $92,000 Association francophone de la Vallée $92,000 Centre communautaire francophone de Truro $92,000 Comité provincial des Jeux de l'Acadie, région Nouvelle-Écosse $58,800 Conseil acadien de Par-en-bas $105,000 Conseil jeunesse provincial de la Nouvelle-Écosse (C.J.P.) $140,000 Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse $442,200 Fédération culturelle acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse $127,800 Fédération des femmes acadiennes de la Nouvelle-Écosse (FFANE) $78,000 Fédération des parents acadiens de la Nouvelle-Écosse $82,000 La Picasse, centre communautaire culturel $105,000 Regroupement des aînés de la Nouvelle-Écosse $78,000 Société acadienne de Clare $105,000 Société acadienne Sainte-Croix $92,000 Conseil communautaire du Grand-Havre $185,000 Conseil communautaire Étoile de l'Acadie $105,000 Société Saint-Pierre $105,000 TOTAL $2,116,800

