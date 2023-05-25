HALIFAX, NS, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Whether it's the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Workers Benefit, the GST/HST Credit, the Climate Action Incentive or the new grocery rebate, benefits and credits continue to play a crucial role in helping Canadians with the cost of living.

To access these benefits and credits, volunteers from community organizations across Canada help hundreds of thousands of eligible people complete their tax returns each year, for free. The Canada Revenue Agency is proud to support these organizations through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) Grant, which helps offset the cost of hosting free tax clinics.

In 2022, free tax clinics helped more than 31,000 people in Nova Scotia receive more than $6.9 million in benefits, credits and refunds.

That's why, to support them in this important work, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, was at the Halifax Central Library today to announce an increase in grant funding for free tax clinics. This increase was initially announced earlier this morning by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, during a virtual event.

This year, the base amount of grant funding that organizations can receive will triple from $500 to $1,500 for organizations that file 50 or more returns. A new supplemental amount of $250 will also support organizations that operate in rural and remote communities.

The new formula is detailed as follows:

Base amounts:



$500 for organizations that file 10 to 49 tax returns *NEW* $1,500 for organizations that file 50 or more tax returns

Supplemental amounts:



$250 for organizations that serve Indigenous communities

$250 for organizations operating in Northern communities *NEW* $250 for organizations operating in rural and remote communities

$5 per tax return filed

Community organizations that run free tax clinics are invited to apply for a grant starting today, May 25, 2023, until July 31, 2023. For more information, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit canada.ca/free-tax-clinics-grant.

Quotes

"More than ever, it is important for people in Canada to access the benefit and credit payments they are entitled to. Community organizations that run free tax clinics continue to play a key role in helping people in need receive these amounts. I thank the organizations and volunteers for their hard work and encourage them to apply for a grant today to help offset the cost of organizing free tax clinics. "

- Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue

"From visiting CVITP clinics and their volunteers in my riding of Halifax West, I know first hand the importance of their work. Each year, they put more money back in the pockets of some of the most vulnerable Nova Scotians, while improving the trust Canadians have in our taxation system. I welcome today's announcement furthering our government's support to these grassroot organizations."

- Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for the constituency of Halifax West

"We're lucky to have so many compassionate and hard-working volunteers here in Nova Scotia and right across the country. I firmly believe that allocating new funding to volunteer community organizations dedicated to assisting vulnerable Nova Scotians with their taxes is a great step towards social equity. By removing barriers and facilitating access to benefits and programs, we can foster a stronger sense of inclusion and uplift the members of our community who need it the most."

- Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for the constituency of Dartmouth – Cole Harbour

Quick Facts

In 2022, 3,410 community organizations and 14,750 volunteers helped 649,420 people across Canada complete their income tax and benefit returns through the CVITP and the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in Quebec .

complete their income tax and benefit returns through the CVITP and the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in . In 2021 the CRA committed more than 10 million dollars over three years towards a pilot offering grants to community organizations participating in the CVITP or the ITAVP in Quebec .

over three years towards a pilot offering grants to community organizations participating in the CVITP or the ITAVP in . In the first two years of the grant program, the CRA has awarded over 2,000 funding agreements to eligible organizations across Canada , totalling more than $3.7 million in grant funding.

, totalling more than in grant funding. This year, the CVITP Grant online application is open from May 25 to July 31 2023 . Organizations are invited to apply annually.

