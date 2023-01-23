The Government of Canada provides support to facilitate access to community sport activities and eliminate barriers to participation in organized sport

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - A priority of the Government of Canada is to remove barriers to sport among under-represented populations to increase their participation.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport and Member of Parliament (Milton), highlighted $67,653 in financial support to 13 local organizations in the Halton Region for community sport activities. The funding is being distributed by national-level organizations receiving funding through the Community Sport for All Initiative.

Related Documents View PDF List of projects funded in the Halton Region through the Community Sport for All Initiative (CNW Group/Canadian Heritage)

Parliamentary Secretary van Koeverden also highlighted that KidSport Canada has allocated $250,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to opening ten new KidSport chapters across Canada, one of which will be in the Halton region.

The sport activities organized by the funded groups working on the ground, ranging from martial arts and cross fit to soccer and gymnastics, will help reduce barriers that hinder participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and racialized communities or among 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

Parliamentary Secretary van Koeverden made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec. The funding is part of announcements made by the Minister of Sport to support organized community sports.

Quotes

"Our government's support for community sport reinforces our commitment to building stronger and healthier communities. Sport plays an important role in building self-esteem and leadership skills, which allow people to grow and thrive physically, emotionally and socially. It should be accessible to all, and everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Sport, physical activity and recreation teach essential life lessons and are a catalyst to a healthy and happy lifestyle. Equal access to these opportunities is a matter of health equity for Canadians of all ages and backgrounds. Initiatives like this one with KidSport help us create a more inclusive Canadian sport system that benefits everyone."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport and Member of Parliament (Milton)

"Local sport and health organizations make all the difference in the well-being of our communities. Through the Community Sport for All Initiative, our government is encouraging the removal of barriers to participation for people in Burlington and right across the country."

—The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Burlington)

"Our children deserve the best possible start in life. No child in Canada should ever experience barriers to living a healthy lifestyle. Through the Community Sport for All Initiative, we are supporting communities in their efforts to promote and deliver inclusive sport programs. This funding will enable children in Oakville and across Halton to access crucial opportunities in sport and will foster a better quality of life for young people in Canada."

—The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Oakville)

"Support for organizations like KidSport Canada levels the playing field, ensuring equal access to sport for all kids. This means more kids playing their favourite sport and more clubs boosting their participation numbers. This funding through the Community Sport for All Initiative will help KidSport ensure that sports in our community are more inclusive, equitable and accessible for more children in Halton."

—Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament (Oakville North–Burlington)

"Halton Region has a vibrant and active community, offering the opportunity to try, succeed, and excel in a variety of sports. We want to ensure that no child is left on the sidelines because of financial barriers, when they could be on the field, in the gym, on the ice. This funding from the Government of Canada is allowing us to meet the needs here in the community and to work closely with our sport club partners so all kids can play."

—Sara Restani, Program Manager for KidSport Ontario

Quick Facts

As announced in Budget 2021, up to $80 million dollars will be distributed across the country over two years. The investment will help community organizations facilitate access to organized sports activities and eliminate barriers to participation in sports.

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to restore and increase participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and among people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities. The projects will be guided by the following principles:

Affordable: Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants.

Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants. Results-oriented: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change.

Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change. Focused on organized sport: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices.

While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible: Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

Related Products

List of projects funded in the Halton Region through the Community Sport for All Initiative

Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announces new funding to remove barriers and improve inclusivity in Canadian sport

Associated Links

Community Sport for All Initiative – Sport Support Program

Funded national-level organizations (2022–2023)

Budget 2022 – $16 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to support actions to create a safer sport system

Budget 2021 – A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]