Parks Canada recovers fossils illegally removed from Burgess Shale in Kootenay National Park

Investigation involving Parks Canada park wardens, the RCMP, the Longueuil Police Department, and the Royal Ontario Museum results in the forfeiture of 45 fossils, a $20,000 fine and five months of house arrest

LAKE LOUISE, AB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Parks Canada is responsible for protecting nationally significant examples of cultural and natural heritage, including the renowned Burgess Shale fossil sites in both Yoho and Kootenay national parks, and is proud to help share this incredible story with visitors. To conserve and protect national parks for present and future generations, the removal of any natural objects such as fossils, plants, or animals is prohibited under the Canada National Parks Act.