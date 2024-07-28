These acts of celebration commemorate the abolition of enslavement throughout the British Empire in the 19th century

TORONTO, July 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada commemorates the national historic significance of Celebrations of Emancipation Day at a special plaque unveiling ceremony at St. James Cathedral's Snell Hall in Toronto, Ontario. The commemoration was made by Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Celebrations of Emancipation Day began on August 1, 1834, when people of African descent marked the abolition of enslavement. On this day the Slavery Abolition Act, which had been passed by British Parliament in 1833, came into effect. At this time, the impact of this legislation could be felt in British North America (now Canada). Such events, which came to be known as August First and Emancipation Day, sparked what became a longstanding tradition among African Canadians in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and British Colombia, which continue to this day throughout all of Canada.

Emancipation Day events are diverse and can range from small picnics to large-scale public events. Often these festivities include church services, parades, communal meals and accompanying entertainment. These acts of celebration create significant opportunities for social connection, solidarity and pride in African ancestry, as well as education and reflection on the legacy of enslavement in Canada and its impact on diasporic African communities.

Historically, celebrations of Emancipation Day include acts of remembrance of ancestors who had endured more than 250 years of enslavement. They also included occasions of mobilization against continued enslavement in the United States until its abolition in 1865, as well as the systemic racism and segregation that persists in Canada following emancipation. Over the years, many prominent African Canadian and American leaders delivered powerful speeches at Emancipation Day events, and fundraising activities have led to the construction of key community institutions including schools and churches.

Celebrations of Emancipation Day represent the strength and perseverance of African Canadians in the fight for racial equality throughout history, which continues into the present day.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped this country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application .

"Today's plaque unveiling ceremony, hosted by Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC), commemorates the celebrations of Emancipation Day as events of national historic significance. As systemic racism continues to affect the lives of Black Canadians, I strongly believe that acknowledgment of our history is essential to moving forward and addressing systemic racism in Canada. This is why I put forward my Private Member's Motion, Motion 36 in the 43rd parliament, to have the House of Commons recognize Emancipation Day and the slavery that preceded it."

Majid Jowhari,

Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill

The Slavery Abolition Act, which was passed in 1833 and came into effect on August 1, 1834 , put an end to the centuries-old system of colonial enslavement of Africans throughout the British Empire, which included the land now known as Canada .

which was passed in 1833 and came into effect on , put an end to the centuries-old system of colonial enslavement of Africans throughout the British Empire, which included the land now known as . In the past, August First or Emancipation Day was referred to as West Indian Day because the largest number of enslaved people who were freed lived in the Caribbean , an area referred to by European colonists at the time as the West Indies.

or Emancipation Day was referred to as West Indian Day because the largest number of enslaved people who were freed lived in the , an area referred to by European colonists at the time as the West Indies. The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque commemorating Celebrations of Emancipation Day will be unveiled in Toronto , which is the traditional territory of many nations, including the Wendat, the Haudenosaunee and the Anishinaabeg, including the Mississaugas of the Credit and the Chippewa. Toronto is now the home to many First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

plaque commemorating Celebrations of Emancipation Day will be unveiled in , which is the traditional territory of many nations, including the Wendat, the Haudenosaunee and the Anishinaabeg, including the Mississaugas of the Credit and the Chippewa. is now the home to many First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. To date, more than 2,240 designations have been made nationwide.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. To date, more than 2,240 designations have been made nationwide. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

