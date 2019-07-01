Parks Canada Kicks off Canada Day with Sunrise Event at Signal Hill National Historic Site

Free admission, special events, and 450 000 km² of memories from coast to coast to coast!

ST. JOHN'S, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's 152nd birthday celebrations were officially launched today during the annual Canada Day Sunrise Event at Signal Hill National Historic Site. Attended by hundreds of visitors each year, this event is a local tradition and is the first of many special events Canadians will attend in communities across the country.

Today's event also included a special commemoration for the 103rd anniversary of the opening day of the Battle of the Somme during the First World War. On that day, July 1, 1916, the Royal Newfoundland Regiment suffered severe losses in a frontal assault on the German line near Beaumont Hamel, France.

Parks Canada is committed to providing visitors with high-quality and meaningful experiences. Developing new and innovative programs and services enables more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, to experience the outdoors and learn about our environment and history.

Located in every province and territory, Parks Canada's 171 national historic sites, including Signal Hill, reflect the rich and varied heritage of our nation and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history.

With a Parks Canada Discovery Pass, families and groups have unlimited opportunities to visit our incredible national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas throughout the year. Parks Canada's network of protected areas is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories from coast to coast to coast. To have a memorable Canada Day and summer, visitors are encouraged to plan their trip by ordering the Discovery Pass and making camping reservations with the Parks Canada's online Reservation Service Website.

Quotes

"Parks Canada's places represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. On Canada Day, admission is free throughout our national parks and national historic sites. Parks Canada preserves these national treasures for the benefit of all Canadians. There is no better way to celebrate our beautiful country than to immerse yourself in the heart of our country's exceptional nature and history. Happy Canada Day!"

The Honourable Catherine McKenna,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Canada Day provides the opportunity for all Canadians to reflect on the values and principles that shape our great country and define our national identity. Special events like this morning's annual sunrise event at Signal Hill National Historic Site provide a venue for Canadians to come together and connect with our shared culture and heritage. In Newfoundland and Labrador July 1 also marks Memorial Day as we commemorate the 103rd anniversary of The Battle of the Somme and reflect on the valour and bravery of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment who answered the call on that fateful day a century ago at Beaumont-Hamel."

Nick Whalen,

Member of Parliament for St. John's East

Quick Facts



The Canada Day Sunrise Salute event at Signal Hill National Historic Site originally started in the 1980s by the St. John's Jaycees.

Entry to all national parks and national historic sites is free on Canada Day. In eastern Newfoundland , special Canada Day events are planned for Terra Nova National Park and the public is invited to open houses and special activities from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cape Spear Lighthouse, Signal Hill, Hawthorne Cottage, Ryan Premises, and Castle Hill National Historic Sites.

, special Canada Day events are planned for and the public is invited to open houses and special activities from at Cape Spear Lighthouse, Signal Hill, Hawthorne Cottage, Ryan Premises, and Castle Hill National Historic Sites. The Government of Canada is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's places for youth aged 17 and under all year around. By encouraging young people to discover nature and connect with history, we can help to inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.

is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's places for youth aged 17 and under all year around. By encouraging young people to discover nature and connect with history, we can help to inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places. In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada's national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

The latest Parks Canada's app update makes trip planning for Parks Canada's locations across the country even easier for first time visitors. Visitors can now find Learn-to Camp content in the app and can obtain information on proper camping equipment, tips, and recipes. Visitors can even plan their entire trip itinerary and create a camping checklist.

Visitor safety is important to Parks Canada. Visitors can do their part by getting informed and being prepared by planning an activity and sharing that information with a friend or family before they begin. Learn about the wildlife in the park/site you will be visiting to help us keep wildlife wild by checking out our top ten tips: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/conseils-tips/faune-wildlife.

