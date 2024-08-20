OTTAWA, ON , Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Trans Canada Trail is excited to announce that Parks Canada is officially supporting the 2024 World Trails Conference, happening Sept. 30 – Oct. 3 in Ottawa.

The World Trails Conference, hosted by Trans Canada Trail, is poised to be an unparalleled global gathering of outdoor enthusiasts, experts and advocates. More than 100 speakers from around the world will engage in this year's conference theme, "Connection to people, places and the planet," presenting unique perspectives on the future of trails and their impact on communities, nature and well-being.

Parks Canada's support is a key contribution to the conference, which is being hosted on North American soil for the first time in its history.

"We are very grateful for Parks Canada's support of the World Trails Conference and their continued commitment to supporting Canada's nationwide system of trails," says Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail. "Parks Canada has played a vital role in helping us bring key stakeholders from the global trail sector to Canada's capital this fall. The World Trails Conference will provide a unique opportunity to put our country's natural beauty front and centre for an international audience and we are thankful to Parks Canada for their help making it a reality."

As a leader in visitor experiences and conservation and the guardian of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas across Canada, Parks Canada has long been a key supporter of Trans Canada Trail. Since its founding in 1992, Trans Canada Trail has received over $100 million of investment by successive federal governments. In 2022, the Government of Canada announced a renewed funding commitment of $55 million over five years to continue supporting Canada's nationwide trail system.

"Parks Canada is proud to represent the Government of Canada as one of many contributors to the Trans Canada Trail," says Ron Hallman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parks Canada. "As a leader in the development and maintenance of trails, Parks Canada supports a trail network with partners like Trans Canada Trail to connect people to nature, improve mental health and wellness, promote regional economic development and tourism, and provide opportunities to support reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and communities."

Parks Canada representatives will be taking part in the World Trails Conference in various ways, including panel discussions, break-out sessions, and specialized workshops. Parks Canada will also be leading an experiential workshop along the Rideau Canal National Historic Site pathways.

Notable keynote speakers at the conference will include award-winning filmmaker and director of "500 Days in the Wild" Dianne Whelan, renowned Canadian conservationist Harvey Locke and EUROPARC Executive Director Carol Ritchie.

Media are invited to attend the conference and may request a press pass.

About Parks Canada

Parks Canada administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of natural and cultural heritage places in the world, nearly all of which have been traditionally used by Indigenous peoples. With 171 national historic sites, 48 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park, Parks Canada is a leader in protecting natural and historic places, conserving biodiversity, and fostering public awareness and understanding in Canada.

Parks Canada is proud to manage more than 8,000 kilometres of trails across Canada. These trails are a fundamental part of many visitors' experiences, facilitating interactions with landscapes and places while helping to achieve resource protection objectives through sustainable design and construction.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory, and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

About the World Trails Network

Founded in 2012, the World Trails Network is the largest globally representative and dedicated trails non-profit organization of its kind, consisting of trail organizations and professional trail experts, working collaboratively for the enhancement and betterment of trails around the world. worldtrailsnetwork.org

SOURCE Trans Canada Trail

Media contacts: Justin Fauteux, Manager, Media and Public Relations, Trans Canada Trail, [email protected]; Media RelationsParks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]