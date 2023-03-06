Parks Canada is seeking public input on how land use planning and development services are delivered within the Town of Jasper

Share your thoughts on how Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper could work together.

JASPER, AB, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Parks Canada manages national parks in trust for all Canadians to ensure these special places can be enjoyed by present and future generations. In collaboration with Indigenous partners, stakeholders and other levels of government, Parks Canada remains committed to protecting ecological integrity within national parks while providing high-quality and meaningful experiences to visitors.

The Municipality of Jasper, located in Jasper National Park, requested that the services delivered by the Municipality within the town boundaries be expanded to include responsibility for land use planning and development. Parks Canada is currently responsible for administering and delivering these services to residents and businesses, while ensuring Jasper National Park is protected for present and future generations.

Parks Canada is inviting input from Canadians on sharing responsibility with the Municipality of Jasper for the delivery of land use planning and development services, and whether a new model should be explored. This includes determining who should carry out what land use planning and development responsibilities within the Town of Jasper, and how the Municipality of Jasper and Parks Canada could work together in the delivery of these services.

Between March 6, 2023, and April 3, 2023, interested members of the public are invited to contribute to the discussion and provide their feedback directly to Parks Canada. Have your say on this topic online or by attending one of two public information sessions in Jasper on Thursday, March 16, 2023. During the facilitated events, participants will have an opportunity to provide their opinions on potential impacts within the national park's community, including: Parks Canada's responsibility to manage commercial development; how to ensure that ecological integrity remains the first priority; planning approvals; community planning; and how to protect Jasper's unique town character. Visit Let's Talk Mountain Parks for more details.

Following consultations, a What We Heard Report will be published. The report will summarize the feedback received and outline the next steps for Parks Canada to respond to the request from the Municipality of Jasper.

"Parks Canada is committed to working with other jurisdictions, Indigenous partners and stakeholders to explore and advance improvements and efficiencies in offering services to residents and businesses in Jasper, while helping Canadians and visitors from around the world to enjoy the park now and in the future."

Jasper National Park extends over 11,000 square kilometres and is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies and the world's largest dark sky preserve. It is also one of seven parks that make up a UNSECO World Heritage Site, protecting Canada's rocky mountain landscape.

Jasper National Park welcomes approximately 2.5 million visitors each year, making it is one of the premier destinations in the Parks Canada network and boasting a strong reputation for iconic camping and hiking experiences on the international stage.

The Municipality of Jasper was set up in 2001 through an Establishment Agreement to deliver community services such as infrastructure, utilities, social services, taxes and bylaw enforcement. Parks Canada remains responsible for land use planning and development, annexation and the environment.

Parks Canada will always have a role to play as the regulator in managing development for the entire national park. This includes continued oversight of land use planning within the park community in any future service delivery model. The maximum allocation of commercial floor area, commercial zoning, and the town boundary, all of which are protected in the Canada National Parks Act, will not change.

