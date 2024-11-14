MONCTON, NB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Moncton – Riverview –Dieppe, commemorated the national historic significance of Joseph Broussard dit Beausoleil with a special ceremony to unveil a plaque at Bore Park in Moncton, New Brunswick. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Born in Port-Royal in 1702, Joseph Broussard dit Beausoleil is a key figure in Acadian history, and holds a special place in the collective memory of Acadian communities in Louisiana and the Maritime provinces. In the mid-18th century, he became a leader of Acadian resistance to British rule. Along with Mi'kmaq, Wolastoqiyik and W8banakiak, Beausoleil led raids against settlements, troops and military posts. He commanded a privateer ship, ardently defended his compatriots to help them escape deportation, and inspired them to resist.

After the signing of the Treaty of Paris in 1763, which granted Britain colonial possession of Acadia, Beausoleil still refused to swear allegiance to the British Crown and to abide by the restrictive terms of his imposed resettlement in Nova Scotia. In 1764, Beausoleil led a group of Acadian families to the French colony of Santo Domingo, and then to Louisiana in 1765, illustrating one aspect of the Acadian diaspora caused by the Deportation.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes the important people, places and events that have shaped this country as a means of helping Canadians reconnect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present. The commemoration process is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made.

Quotes

"Joseph Broussard dit Beausoleil's life story demonstrates his courage and determination, as well as his impact on many parts of the Acadian diaspora. By commemorating him, we can understand the history of Acadia from another angle, that of resistance and defiance."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Moncton – Riverview –Dieppe

"Joseph Broussard dit Beausoleil is the embodiment of the Acadian spirit of resistance. He is a figure whose actions go beyond the borders of Acadia and who played a crucial role in the survival of the Acadian people in Canada and Louisiana."

Michel Cyr, President, Nation Prospère Acadie

Quick Facts

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque commemorating Joseph Broussard dit Beausoleil will be unveiled at Bore Park, along the Petitcodiac River in Moncton . Born in Port-Royal , Beausoleil spent much of his life along the river.

plaque commemorating dit Beausoleil will be unveiled at Bore Park, along the Petitcodiac River in . Born in , Beausoleil spent much of his life along the river. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, persons and events that have marked Canada's history.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, persons and events that have marked history. To date, based on recommendations from the HSMBC, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,260 national historic sites, events, and persons. Each of these designations contributes its own unique story to the greater story of Canada and helps us better understand our country and our identity.

Related Document

Backgrounder: Joseph Broussard dit Beausoleil National Historic Person (1702–1765)

Related Links

Parks Canada Agency

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Tim Leblanc Murphy, Partnering, Engagement and Communications Officer Northern New Brunswick Field Unit, 506-850-7344, [email protected]