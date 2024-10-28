Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiled in Charlottetown at Founders' Hall

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC), unveiled a plaque highlighting the Construction of the Prince Edward Island Railway as a National Historic Event at Founders' Hall in Charlottetown. Harry Holman, the HSMBC board member representing Prince Edward Island, was joined by Sean Casey and representatives of PEI's tourism and heritage communities, to celebrate the designation and reflect upon this significant event that led to Prince Edward Island becoming a part of Canada.

The construction of the Prince Edward Island Railway between 1871 and 1875 created a transportation link across the Island that stimulated employment and generated economic and commercial opportunities. The construction project quickly exceeded its budget, however, and this led to Prince Edward Island joining Confederation on 1 July 1873, with Canada assuming the Island's railway debt as part of the agreement. The Island had originally hosted the 1864 Charlottetown Conference which resulted in the British North American colonies of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and the Province of Canada (now Ontario and Quebec) joining to form the Dominion of Canada on 1 July 1867, but Prince Edward Island had not joined Confederation in the original union.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide.

National historic designations illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country. Heritage places provide a wide range of cultural, social, economic, and environmental benefits to their communities.

"It is very special to see the Construction of the Prince Edward Island Railway be recognized by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, not only as a significant event for Prince Edward Island, but also in the history of Canada as well. This plaque's location at Founder's Hall in Charlottetown will ensure that this story will be shared with Prince Edward Islanders and visitors for many years to come." - Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

Sean Casey,

Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"This Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque will highlight this unique Prince Edward Island event in the very location where some of the railway construction took place. While the railway is no longer in operation, we can commemorate the important role its construction played in the Island's future and raise awareness for those who may not have known about this interesting chapter in the history of Prince Edward Island." - Harry Holman, Prince Edward Island representative, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

Harry Holman,

Prince Edward Island representative, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

An important link between communities, the Prince Edward Island Railway contributed to the social and cultural life of Islanders.

The railway construction on Prince Edward Island led to a $3.25 million debt, which was staggering for the colony at the time and played a significant role in bringing Prince Edward Island into Confederation.

led to a debt, which was staggering for the colony at the time and played a significant role in bringing into Confederation. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized, and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

