In 2022, Parks Canada received funding to proceed with detailed studies of the site and initiate engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the public on the vision for redevelopment. Parks Canada received numerous comments online, through meetings with stakeholders and Indigenous groups, as well as from community members. Parks Canada heard clearly that the re-development of the 200-block of Banff Avenue presents a unique opportunity to modernize facilities and open spaces in downtown Banff to welcome national park visitors, encourage connection with the national park, foster a welcoming and vibrant community, and look at options to address housing needs for eligible residents.

Concluding in March 2026, the design competition for the 200-Block of the Banff Avenue Redevelopment Project will follow established industry standards and protocols and bring professional expertise to the evaluation process to generate conceptual designs for the site.

The feedback gathered so far through engagement will be used to guide the design competition, as all applicants will need to ensure the values and vision shared by Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and the public are reflected in the conceptual design options that are developed.

Ensuring the views and values of Canadians are reflected in park management and decision-making is a priority for Parks Canada. As work advances on an idea first envisioned almost 25 years ago, there will be continued opportunity for people to provide input and share their perspectives. Information and updates will be posted as they become available: https://www.letstalkmountainparks.ca/200-block-banff-avenue-redevelopment

Quote

"This is a rare, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and transform a vital public space in Banff National Park. Parks Canada has listened to the voices of Indigenous communities, stakeholders, local residents, and Canadians from every corner of the country who all share a deep connection to the future of this remarkable place. Today's announcement marks a crucial step towards a concept design — one that will not only honor the heritage of Canada's first national park but also invite the world to experience the natural beauty and timeless wonder of this cherished destination."

Ron Hallman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

"Parks Canada is pleased to announce our commitment to collaborate with the Royal Architecture Institute of Canada in launching a competitive design process for the revitalization of the 200-block of Banff Avenue. As members of the Banff community, the Parks Canada team looks forward to seeing the progression of this project and the ways it will create lasting opportunities and benefits to Indigenous peoples, visitors, and our vibrant local community."

Salman Rasheed, Banff Field Unit Superintendent

Quick Facts

As an internationally recognized symbol of Canada , an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site and a focal point for western Canada's tourism industry, Banff National Park receives over 4 million visitors annually.

, an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site and a focal point for western tourism industry, receives over 4 million visitors annually. In 2022, Parks Canada received $8 million in federal funding to proceed with detailed studies of the site and engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and the public on the vision for the 200-block of Banff Avenue.

in federal funding to proceed with detailed studies of the site and engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and the public on the vision for the 200-block of Banff Avenue. The first phase on engagement for this project focused on gathering information to develop guiding principles, a decision-making framework, and redevelopment options for the 200-block of Banff Avenue. Common themes heard include: authentic Indigenous representation, reflect Banff's character, support community interests, and create a welcome and inclusive space, among others.

character, support community interests, and create a welcome and inclusive space, among others. Established in 1907, The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) is a not-for-profit, national organization dedicated to representing architects and architecture. The RAIC is the only national voice for excellence in the built environment in Canada focused on providing Canada's architectural community with the tools, resources, and education to elevate their practice.

(RAIC) is a not-for-profit, national organization dedicated to representing architects and architecture. The RAIC is the only national voice for excellence in the built environment in focused on providing architectural community with the tools, resources, and education to elevate their practice. Throughout the design competition, there will be more opportunities for Canadians to share their input. As the initiative moves forward, information and updates will be posted online: www.letstalkmountainparks.ca/200-block-banff-avenue-redevelopment

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Banff Field Unit Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, [email protected]