On Saturday, August 9, 2025, the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth–Cole Harbour, paid tribute to Lieutenant-General (Retd) Larry Ashley through Parks Canada's Hometown Heroes program on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. The ceremony was held at the Shearwater Aviation Museum in the Halifax Regional Municipality in the presence of dignitaries and family members.

Born and raised in Simcoe, Ontario, Lt.-Gen. (Retd) Ashley was the first and only Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) officer to command Canada's Air Force. He helped pioneer the use of helicopters at sea and worked to make Canada's naval aviation community one of the most capable in the world during the Cold War. Destined for high command, he held key roles with Air Command (now the Royal Canadian Air Force) in Winnipeg, commanded CFB Shearwater, and contributed to NATO operations in Europe, where he was instrumental in implementing the crucial Airborne Warning and Control System, designed to detect aircraft, ships, and vehicles at long ranges and to control and command the battle space in an air engagement. Upon returning to Canada, he became the commander of Air Command, serving in this role until his retirement in 1989.

Throughout his career, Lt.-Gen. (Retd) Ashley worked to benefit his community. He has been involved with the Shearwater Aviation Museum for most of his life and was a founding Director of the Canada Science and Technology Museum Foundation. Forever the sailor, he served two decades on the board of Bytown Brigantine, a sailing program to benefit underprivileged youth.

"Lieutenant-General (Retd) Ashley's legacy reminds us of the strength, courage, and unwavering commitment that define the Canadian Armed Forces. His distinguished service—spanning both the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Canadian Air Force—is a powerful example of leadership in a polarized time. His leadership should serve as a reminder to all Canadians of what we, as individuals, can achieve during times of instability and conflict to safeguard and shape our country."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"Lieutenant-General (Retd) Ashley's story is one that resonates deeply here in Halifax and across Nova Scotia. As a Hometown Hero, his legacy of service reflects the values we hold dear in our community, such as leadership, perseverance, and commitment to country. Today, it's an honour to celebrate his remarkable contributions."

The Honourable Darren Fisher

Member of Parliament for Dartmouth – Cole Harbour

"Parks Canada is honoured to induct Lieutenant-General (Retd) Larry Ashley as Canada's newest Hometown Hero. He joins a growing list of Canadians recognized for their leadership, community service, and dedication to making a difference. I invite all Canadians to discover his story and those of other Hometown Heroes who have helped build the Canada we know today."

Ron Hallman

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

"Lieutenant-General (Retd) Larry Ashley exemplifies the very best of what it means to serve—both in uniform and in the community. As the only Royal Canadian Navy officer ever to command Canada's Air Force, his career broke new ground and built enduring bridges between our naval and air forces. His legacy of service continues to inspire generations of sailors and aviators alike, and it is entirely fitting that he is honoured today as a Hometown Hero."

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee

Commander, Royal Canadian Navy

"Today we honoured the legacy of Lieutenant-General (Retd) Larry Ashley, a distinguished Canadian who proudly commanded Canada's Air Force during a significant moment in its history. His contributions to the Maritime Helicopter community and naval operations can still be seen today, leaving an impressive legacy from an impressive individual. We are grateful to be celebrating the accomplishments of this Hometown Hero."

Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet,

Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force

Lt.-Gen. (Retd) Ashley joined the Royal Canadian Navy as a cadet and, over a 34-year career marked by determination, innovation, and opportunity, rose to the rank of Lieutenant-General and became Commander of the Canadian Air Force.

He received many honours and awards during his military career. He was made a Commander of the Canadian Order of Military Merit (1986), received the Queens's Golden Jubilee Medal (2002) and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012). He was Aide-de-Camp (ADC) for the Governor General of Canada and has been Honorary Aide-de-Camp to four Lieutenant-Governors.

Launched by Parks Canada in 2015 as a community-based initiative, the Hometown Heroes began as a celebration of the inspiring stories of Canadians—both military and civilian—who supported the Allied efforts during the First and Second World Wars. The program has evolved to include people from across Canada who have made meaningful contributions to their communities. This initiative highlights the remarkable achievements of these heroes and the lasting impact they've had on their communities. To date, more than 140 individuals nationwide have been honoured, showcasing the profound influence of community engagement and the spirit of collective effort.

