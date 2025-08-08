Inauguration of Um'tgi Wapg – Land of the Dawn

GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Nation Micmac de Gespeg and Parks Canada are proud to inaugurate Um'tgi Wapg – Land of the Dawn, an immersive experience in traditional accommodation in Forillon National Park.

In addition to being a new tourism offering on the ancestral Mi'gmaq territory of Gespe'gewa'gi, this project marks a concrete step toward reconciliation. While August 9 marks the International Day of the Indigenous Peoples, it is part of the Reconciliation and Recognition of Rights Agreement with respect to Forillon National Park, particularly supporting the objectives related to the preservation and presentation of Indigenous cultural heritage.

Located at the tip of Forillon National Park, near Cap-Bon-Ami, Um'tgi Wapg offers an immersive experience of traditional wigwam-inspired accommodation, where visitors will discover Mi'gmaq history, legends, cultural practices and spirituality through educational activities – such as making dream catchers according to Micmac moons and other interpretive activities related to the culture and territory. This site is a symbolic place for sun ceremonies, as it pays tribute to the beauty of the land and the history of the Mi'gmaq people who have lived there for thousands of years. Reservations will be open to the public starting in summer 2026.

An engine of viability, economic growth and cultural vitality

The Um'tgi Wapg project presents a distinctive new tourism offering in the Gaspésie region. Led by the Nation Micmac de Gespeg, this project promotes the development of Indigenous tourism, an essential lever in its sustainable development strategy.

As well as boosting the local economy, the project will create jobs for members of the community. Its integration into Forillon National Park is based on a strong synergy between the park's natural appeal and the richness of Mi'gmaq culture, offering visitors an experience rooted in the territory and supported by the community.

Quotes

"After several years' work, the realization of Um'tgi Wapg is a success that makes me particularly proud. In addition to discovering the region, visitors to Forillon National Park can learn about many aspects of Mi'gmaq culture. This project reflects our commitment to passing on our culture to future generations, while creating tangible benefits for our community."

Céline Cassivi,

Chief of the Nation Micmac de Gespeg

"Our national parks are a source of pride for all Canadians. They also offer an opportunity to highlight key chapters of our shared history, from time immemorial to the present day. The Um'tgi Wapg – Land of the Dawn project represents a concrete commitment to reconciliation and will deepen our understanding of the profound connections between Indigenous peoples and their ancestral lands. Parks Canada's support for this initiative by the Nation Micmac de Gespeg reflects our government's commitment to building a future that honours the historical and contemporary contributions of First Nations, while protecting our natural and cultural heritage across the country. I encourage everyone to experience this immersive journey during their visit to Forillon National Park."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The new Um'tgi Wapg project is a wonderful way to share the rich culture, history and knowledge of the Mi'gmaq people with visitors from here and abroad. It will also create new jobs in the community and support the Nation Micmac de Gespeg's long-term development objectives. By inviting people to learn more about indigenous culture, this important project promotes greater understanding between communities and helps us all move forward together towards reconciliation. "

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick Facts

Located on the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula, Forillon National Park welcomes over 165,000 Canadian and international visitors every year.

The Government of Canada officially recognized the Nation Micmac de Gespeg in 1973, even though they have occupied the territory since time immemorial.

officially recognized the Nation Micmac de Gespeg in 1973, even though they have occupied the territory since time immemorial. On April 3, 2024 , the Nation Micmac de Gespeg and the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Rights and Reconciliation Agreement with respect to Forillon National Park.

