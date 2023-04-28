This collaboration will stimulate the economic growth of Canada's important tourism sector

GATINEAU, QC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Parks Canada's mandate is to protect and present the 224 protected places that it administers for the enjoyment of Canadians today and for future generations. This means preserving the ecological, cultural, and historical integrity of these treasured place while sharing them with Canadians and the world.

To support its role in providing meaningful visitor experiences, Parks Canada collaborates with Indigenous peoples, local partners, businesses, service providers and industry leaders, such as the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC).

Parks Canada and TIAC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding that builds on complementary priorities in tourism to support and foster a resilient sustainable tourism sector while offering tourists across Canada with opportunities to connect with nature and local culture.

Through this partnership, Parks Canada and TIAC will support the development, renewal, and promotion of responsible tourism products, including visitor experiences at Parks Canada administered places, associated regional tourism offers, and Indigenous tourism products to further Canada as an international destination of choice.

"Domestic and international travelers alike are seeking authentic experiences, unique activities and a deeper connection to community and culture, especially Indigenous cultures and traditions. Now more than ever, Parks Canada is uniquely positioned to deliver and promote even more meaningful tourism experiences in partnership with leading industry organizations such as the Tourism Industry Association of Canada. We look forward to working in close collaboration with TIAC to connect Canadians and visitors to the treasured places we are committed to protecting."

Ron Hallman,

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada Agency

"I am thrilled to announce the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding between the Tourism Industry Association of Canada and Parks Canada. This partnership marks a significant step in our efforts to promote sustainable tourism and preserve Canada's natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

As Canada's leading advocate for the tourism industry, we recognize the importance of working closely with Parks Canada to ensure that our country's iconic national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas are managed to balance visitor experience with environmental protection. This new MOU reflects our shared commitment to responsible tourism practices and the mutual benefits of collaboration.

I am incredibly excited about this new MOU's possibilities and look forward to the positive impact we can make together. With Parks Canada as our valued partner, we are confident that Canada's tourism industry will continue to thrive, providing unforgettable experiences for visitors worldwide while protecting our precious natural and cultural heritage."

Beth Potter, President & CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas are popular destinations in Canada , attracting over 21 million visits a year. Parks Canada destinations play an important role in the Canadian tourism industry.

, attracting over 21 million visits a year. Parks destinations play an important role in the Canadian tourism industry. Prior to 2020, tourism generated $102 billion in economic activity and 1.8 million jobs every year. Tourism is an important economic driver for the country, particularly in rural and remote areas, where 56 percent of Canada's tourism jobs are located.

About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada

TIAC acts on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper.





TIAC strives to lead the Canadian tourism industry to be the most competitive in the world.





TIAC strives to lead the Canadian tourism industry to be the most competitive in the world.





TIAC represents over 600 members and thousands of affiliates from coast to coast to coast.





tourism industry and improve its global competitiveness as an international destination through leadership and advocacy. TIAC represents over 600 members and thousands of affiliates from coast to coast to coast.

