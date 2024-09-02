Inuit oral history and archaeology led researchers to the site of the world-famous Franklin Expedition wreck

GJOA HAVEN, NU, Sept. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the 10th anniversary of the locating of the wreck of HMS Erebus – one of the two vessels linked to the legendary 1845 Franklin Expedition. Guided with the help of Inuit oral history, the locating of the wreck of HMS Erebus in 2014 launched a series of underwater archaeological expeditions. This resulted in significant research missions at the site and surrounding area including the subsequent locating of the wreck of HMS Terror in 2016 and recovery of over 1,500 Erebus artifacts.

During the Umiyaqtutt Festival in Gjoa Haven (Uqsuqtuuq), Andrew Campbell, Senior Vice-President of Operations, on behalf of Ron Hallman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parks Canada and Allen Aglukkaq, President of the Nattilik Heritage Society and board member of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, joined in celebrating the anniversary of the locating this renowned wreck. The initial locating and ongoing archaeological research at the site of HMS Erebus would not be possible without the knowledge and contributions of Inuit community members in Gjoa Haven and throughout Nunavut, as well as the contributions of numerous public, private, and non-profit organizations.

The relationships built with Inuit partners over the years have contributed to several milestones including: the creation of the Wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site in 2015 – the first national historic site in Nunavut to be cooperatively managed by Inuit through the Nattilik Heritage Society and Parks Canada, the 2019 signature of a landmark co-ownership agreement with Inuit Heritage Trust related to the recovered artifacts, and the signature of a ten-year Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement (IIBA) with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association in 2023.

Parks Canada and Nunavut Inuit are partners in conserving natural and cultural heritage and sharing the stories of treasured places like the Wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site. The Nattilik Heritage Society, based in Gjoa Haven, administers the Wrecks Guardian Program and works in close partnership with Parks Canada to protect and present this internationally recognized site.

"In the ten years since the wreck of HMS Erebus was located, our understanding of the story of the Franklin Expedition has been enriched and made deeper through the weaving together of western science and the contributions of Inuit co-management partners who have generously shared their knowledge, determination, and skills. Today is a celebration of Piliriqatigiingniq – the Inuit societal value of working together for a common cause. I, along with fans of the Franklin story across Canada and around the world, look forward to seeing how the next chapters of this fabled tale unfold."

"Over the last decade, our collaboration with Parks Canada and federal partners has exemplified Piliriqatigiinniq, the Inuit principle of working together for a common cause. Together, we have stewarded the land, celebrated our shared history, and honored Inuit oral traditions that led to the locating of the wreck of HMS Erebus. This partnership not only highlights the significance of Inuit management but also showcases our commitment to protecting and sharing the rich cultural heritage of the Kitikmeot region with the world."

"Partnerships and collaborations are at the heart of Parks Canada's commitment to protect nationally significant examples of natural and cultural heritage and sharing the stories of these special places with the world. I am immensely proud of the research, conservation, and interpretation work carried out over the last 10 years by so many Parks Canada team members working together with co-management Inuit partners to bring the mystery of the Franklin Expedition to light. Thanks to their collective efforts, the fascinating story of the famed wreck of HMS Erebus is poised to capture the imagination of people for years to come."

The locations of the 1845 Franklin Expedition vessels had been a mystery for over 150 years after Sir John Franklin and his crew went missing in 1846 while searching for a northwest passage.

and his crew went missing in 1846 while searching for a northwest passage. The wreck of HMS Erebus was located in 2014 and the wreck of HMS Terror was located in 2016.

was located in 2014 and the wreck of HMS was located in 2016. Parks Canada's exploration of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror , in collaboration with Inuit, is one of the largest, most complex underwater archaeological undertakings in Canadian history.

exploration of HMS and HMS , in collaboration with Inuit, is one of the largest, most complex underwater archaeological undertakings in Canadian history. The wreck of HMS Erebus was added to the National Historic Sites of Canada Order in 2015, ensuring legal protection for the wreck under the Canada National Parks Act . The wreck of HMS Terror was added in 2017, following the recommendation of the Franklin Interim Advisory Committee.

was added to the in 2015, ensuring legal protection for the wreck under the . The wreck of HMS was added in 2017, following the recommendation of the Franklin Interim Advisory Committee. A ten-year Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement for the Wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site was signed in March 2023 by way of the Nunavut Agreement.

