Parks Canada and Alberta unveil new plaques commemorating the Alberta section of the North Saskatchewan River as a Canadian Heritage River

The North Saskatchewan River is a traditional gathering place, travel route, and home to Indigenous peoples including the nêhiyawak (Cree), Niitsitapi (Blackfoot), Ktunaxa, Métis, Nakota Sioux, Iroquois, Dene, Ojibwe, Saulteaux, Anishinaabe, Inuit, and Assiniboine. For centuries, the river was a transportation and trade route, first for Indigenous peoples, then settlers and explorers coming from the east to the Rocky Mountains and to the west coast. It played a pivotal role in the fur trade, early scientific expeditions, human settlement patterns and agriculture. Today, the river continues to provide an important source of drinking water, habitat for plant and animal species, and support for the tourism and recreation industries.

A 49-kilometer segment of North Saskatchewan River within Banff National Park was designated as a Canadian Heritage River in 1989. The final remaining 718 km section of the North Saskatchewan River within Alberta was initially nominated by Smoky Lake County in 2019 for its outstanding cultural and recreational values. The designation was accepted and officially announced on March 22, 2024 (World Water Day).

This initiative was made possible by many partners working together. The designation document identifies ongoing calls to action related to air and water quality, land use planning, and inter-sectoral/jurisdictional collaboration.

Quotes

"Congratulations to everyone involved in the designation of this section of the North Saskatchewan River as a Canadian Heritage River. With this designation and with the installation of these new plaques, people from near and far will be able to learn more about this magnificent river's contributions to Canada, both historic and contemporary."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The North Saskatchewan River has contributed to the foundation of the Canada we know today. It has provided a means of transportation and recreation for millennia and as such is worthy of this designation. The installation of these plaques signifies the importance of this river to the Indigenous peoples of the area, Albertans, and Canadians. Congratulations and thank you to everyone involved."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Smoky Lake County is thrilled to share in the unveiling of these commemorative plaques, which recognize the iconic cultural, environmental, and recreational heritage of this place. These NSR plaques join the existing commemorative plaque-site that celebrates this river as the spiritual center of the more than 10,000-acre Victoria District National Historic Site of Canada (VDNHSC) which was designated in 2001. Earlier this year, the County also shared in receiving an elusive 'Award of Excellence' from the Alberta Professional Planners Institute (APPI) for this work."

Jered Serben

Reeve & Division 5 Councillor, Smoky Lake County

"As a Provincially designated Watershed Planning and Advisory Council (WPAC), the North Saskatchewan Watershed Alliance welcomes this occasion as an opportunity to continue the work of Truth and Reconciliation, as well as highlight many historical and ongoing efforts for stewardship of the river's main-stem and indeed the entire basin."

Scott Millar

Executive Director, North Saskatchewan Watershed Alliance

"Today, as we unveil these commemorative plaques, we honour the North Saskatchewan River across Alberta not just as a Canadian Heritage River, but as a lifeline woven into the very fabric of Métis history and culture. This river was an important trade route for Métis fur traders, where York boats transported goods and furs. The river remains a symbol of our enduring connection to this land. Up and down the river and at Metis Crossing, we celebrate this river's role in shaping our past and guiding our future."

Andrea Sandmaier

President, Otipemisiwak Métis Government

"The North Saskatchewan River is, and always will be, a vital part of Alberta. Many municipalities and Indigenous communities requested this designation as they have a long and deep relationship with this beautiful river and our growing province relies on it for drinking water, a dynamic ecosystem, and many recreational and tourism opportunities."

The Honourable Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Government of Alberta

Quick Facts

The North Saskatchewan River flows within the North Saskatchewan watershed across central Alberta and into Saskatchewan . The river travels 1,287 km from its origin in the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains of western Alberta to the 'Forks' within the province of Saskatchewan . This route transects four of Alberta's six natural regions: Rocky Mountains, Foothills, Boreal Forest, and Parkland.

watershed across central and into . The river travels 1,287 km from its origin in the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains of western to the 'Forks' within the province of . This route transects four of six natural regions: Rocky Mountains, Foothills, Boreal Forest, and Parkland. Besides the Clearwater/Christina rivers near Fort McMurray (designated in 2003), the North Saskatchewan is the second river in Alberta outside of a national park to be recognized in the Canadian Heritage Rivers System.

(designated in 2003), the is the second river in outside of a national park to be recognized in the Canadian Heritage Rivers System. The Canadian Heritage Rivers System is a collaboration between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments. It gives national recognition to Canada's outstanding rivers and encourages long-term stewardship of their natural, cultural, and recreational values for the benefit and enjoyment of Canadians, now and in the future.

outstanding rivers and encourages long-term stewardship of their natural, cultural, and recreational values for the benefit and enjoyment of Canadians, now and in the future. There are currently 42 rivers or river segments designated under the Canadian Heritage Rivers System, totalling just over 10,000 kilometers across the country.

Parks Canada represents the Government of Canada on the Canadian Heritage Rivers Board and provides secretariat services, policy guidance, and financial support for the designation and commemoration of Canadian Heritage Rivers.

Related Documents

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Oliver Anderson, Director of communications, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-962-0686, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Kyle Schole, Vice Chair, Board of Directors, North Saskatchewan Watershed Alliance, 780-650-2059, [email protected]; Jordan Ruegg, Planning and Development Manager, Smoky Lake County, [email protected]; Kyla Blumentrath, Executive Assistant to the President, Otipemisiwak Métis Government, [email protected]; Ryan Fournier, Press Secretary, Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, 780-232-2213, [email protected]