Park City Board of REALTORS® Partners with RESAAS to Bring Rapid COVID-19 Tests to Members

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the Park City Board of REALTORS® (PCBoR) to bring rapid COVID-19 tests to its members.

PCBoR serves more than 1,000 REALTOR® members in Park City, Utah .

. COVID-19 Rapid Tests will be supplied by RESAAS for PCBoR members to purchase.

PCBoR members receive a 10% discount on Rapid Tests.

The Rapid Tests are FDA authorized, and present results in 8 minutes.

"Our Association is committed to members' safety first and foremost. We are proud to present our members with a testing solution offered by RESAAS to supply FDA-authorized rapid tests," said Jamie Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Park City Board of REALTORS®. "The real estate market in Park City has enjoyed extremely strong demand this year, fueled by many people now being able to work remotely. Rapid testing brings peace of mind to our REALTORS® and clients coming to Park City."

"We are proud to continue RESAAS' commitment to enabling Real Estate Agents to return to business responsibly," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "The Park City Board of REALTORS®'s leadership team has impressed us with their focus on REALTOR® safety. Together both organizations offer a solution to enable Real Estate Agents to work with their clients using new safety protocols."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

