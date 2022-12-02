Its management plan takes top honours at the 2022 International Large Urban Parks Awards (World Urban Parks)

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Parc Jean-Drapeau continues to have a banner year in 2022, adding its sixth laurel of the year on November 18, when the Parc was honoured at the 2022 International Large Urban Parks Awards (World Urban Parks). The illustrious and distinguished award, bestowed in Monterrey, Mexico, for the planning and quality of developmental designing of Parc Jean-Drapeau's 2020-2030 Conservation, Design and Development Managing Plan, is the highest international recognition in this regard!

The plan's designing team, led by the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau and NIPPAYSAGES, highly impressed World Urban Parks. The international organization promotes the provision, effective management and use of urban parks, open space and recreation worldwide as an integral contribution to healthy communities connected to the natural world.

"The World Urban Parks' international jury recognizes the impact and value of the socio-economic transformation set forth by Parc Jean-Drapeau's management plan, which will turn the city of Montréal's oldest park into one of the parks that is emblematic of the 21st century," remarked Caroline Bourgeois, City of Montréal executive committee vice-chair, member responsible for large parks, sports and recreation, Mont Royal, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Space for Life and the East End of Montréal. "This is really a group project, one that is designed to protect and enrich our heritages, while providing an opportunity to commune with nature and water."

Karel Mayrand, board chair of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, added: "This distinguished honour positions Parc Jean-Drapeau on the international scene and serves as a great motivator for the team to continue its outstanding work and bring this ambitious vision we have for the Parc to fruition. This is a park whose transformation has already begun through the actual renovation projects and the launch of many sustainable development and mobility initiatives. Our management plan is an action plan that serves as a guide for every decision we make".

Many projects are currently underway at Parc Jean-Drapeau. These projects include the preservation of the Lévis Tower, the Playground and public urinals. Several other initiatives will be announced soon.

The six awards won in 2022

International Large Park Award 2022

Awarded to the best large urban park, at the World Urban Parks Congress

2022 World Landscape Architecture Awards

Merit Award: "Concept, Planning and Analysis" category

AIPH World Green City Awards 2022

Highly Commended Award and finalist: "Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth" category

Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals (CAHP) 2022

Award of Excellence: "Documentation and Planning" category

Grand prix du design 15th edition

Platinum and Gold Certification Award: "Urban design / Urban Planning Design" category

Grand prix du design 15th edition

Gold certification: "Special award / Landscape & Water" category

Projects currently underway at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Lévis Tower – Projected opening: Spring 2024

Originally built in 1937 as part of the development of the municipal park on Île Sainte-Hélène, the Lévis Tower is now one of the beacons on the landscape of the islands. An observation deck on its rooftop provides a 360-degree uninterrupted view of the surroundings.

Playground – Projected opening of the buildings – Summer, 2023

The complete revitalization of the Playground, an area initially used for sports activities in the 1950-60 years, looms as one of Parc Jean-Drapeau's go-to places. The chalet and picnic shelter, two Île Sainte-Hélène heritage buildings, dating back to the first military occupations of the island, are currently being restored. A major upgrade of the landscape will complement the building renovations.

Les Vespasiennes (Public Urinals) – End of the project – Spring, 2023

The conservation project of this service area built in 1953 is almost done. Major work on the envelope of the building has been completed and the indoor spaces have been fully renovated incorporating energy efficient components.

For sustainable development purposes, the adjacent parking lot has been entirely vegetated and contributes to the park's ecological diversity.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

