Paranormal problems on Canada's East Coast are investigated in AMI-tv's new series Sight Seers

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Ghostly apparitions, faulty electronics, shimmering orbs and odd noises at all hours. Those are just a hint of the alarming activities explored in eight episodes of Sight Seers, debuting Thursday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv.

Join Mark Joly, who is blind, and Laura Warren, who tackle mysteries and solve a series of fascinating paranormal problems on Canada's East Coast. Each case calls for a slightly different approach and roster of experts, depending on the details of the story.

At the end of each episode, Mark and Laura either have a clear opinion or—using the results of the investigations—viewers can decide for themselves what scenario is most probable.

Nova Scotia locations Mark and Laura explore in Season one include the Queen's County Museum in Liverpool, where wisps of smoke and unusual sounds occur at all hours; Lunenburg's Boscawen Inn, site of ghosts haunting its halls; the prestigious Halifax Club, host of strange goings-on; and Randall House Historical Museum in Wolfville, where guests have been touched and pushed.

"Sight Seers is a departure from AMI's usual programming while maintaining our mission to entertain, inform and empower Canadians who are blind or partially sighted," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development and Programming, AMI-tv/AMI-audio. "We're looking forward to Mark and Laura's adventures and are interested in what they discover."

"Mark and Laura are the perfect guides to inform viewers of a unique aspect of this country," says Sight Seers Executive Producer and President of Ocean Entertainment, Johanna Eliot. "We're excited for the rest of Canada to learn about the East Coast and its rich past."

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Season one of Sight Seers features Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Host Mark Joly

Mark was born blind, and from a young age he began seeing images in his mind when he touched other people's hands. It wasn't long before he understood that the images represented important events in people's lives, kickstarting his career as a palm-reader. Over the years he has refined his gift and he now uses his "third eye" to provide many long-time clients with accurate information about their lives. As a modern-day oracle he is often sought after for his unique insight into matters of money, health and the heart.

Host Laura Warren

Laura is a natural medium who has been developing her mediumship and psychic abilities since she was a child. After years of education and training in health, wellness, energy therapy, and psychic development, Laura moved into the career of a psychic medium. Laura has over a decade of psychic mediumship experience and has developed an international following; she is in demand in the Maritimes and beyond. She is known for her ability to call forth spirit to deliver messages to their living friends and relatives. Laura's skills include helping her new and long-time clients highlight and remove blocks and challenges in their lives, give hope and a sense of peace, and help provide closure. Laura also has been dedicated to helping lost souls move forward to the afterlife and thereby resolving hauntings.

Sight Seers debuts Thursday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App.

About Ocean Entertainment

Ocean Entertainment has been producing award-winning series and documentaries for over 20 years, from popular lifestyle shows to thrilling true crime and factual entertainment. Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Ocean's highly talented team has created projects like What Happened to Holly Bartlett for AMI, To Catch a Killer for OWN Network, The Candy Show for APTN, and Spice Goddess for Food Network. www.ocean.ca

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than 10 million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

