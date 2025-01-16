- $15 million has been raised in support of Paralympic sport

- IGNITE campaign now seeks to raise $35 million

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - As the calendar turns to 2025, the Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) is celebrating 10 years of investment in Paralympic sport across the country while focusing on the funds needed to continue to grow and support Paralympic programs and athletes.

Since its inception in 2015, PFC – the philanthropic partner of the Canadian Paralympic Committee – has raised more than $15 million to support the enhancement of Paralympic programming in Canada and assisting Canadian Para athletes in achieving their goals.

"There is so much to celebrate when looking back at the past 10 years, as there are so many athletes and programs who have benefited from the support of PFC and our generous donors," said Dean Brokop, executive director, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "It is true evidence of the positive impact Paralympic sport can have on society, promoting and influencing greater inclusion and accessibility, and creating more opportunities for people with a disability. We are excited to make an even greater impact over the next 10 years and support the next generation of athletes to come as we seek to build a more robust Paralympic sport system in Canada."

Among PFC's many achievements are:

Establishing the Paralympic Performance Recognition program through an endowment fund with initial contributions of more than $6 million to financially reward Canadian Paralympians who win a medal at the Paralympic Games. The program began with Paris 2024 and recently distributed its first rewards – a total of $535,000 to 31 athletes.

to financially reward Canadian Paralympians who win a medal at the Paralympic Games. The program began with 2024 and recently distributed its first rewards – a total of to 31 athletes. Hosting 21 and counting editions of its signature fundraising event, ParaTough Cup. Last year, ParaTough Cup crossed the $2 million mark and has now raised a total of $2.237 million . The most recent Montreal event, held in November 2024 , raised a single edition record of $211,000 . The next two ParaTough Cups will take place in Calgary and Toronto in March 2025 .

mark and has now raised a total of . The most recent event, held in , raised a single edition record of . The next two ParaTough Cups will take place in and in . Investing $8 million in the Next Generation Athlete Development program and leveraging matching funds from the Government of Canada , creating an impact of $16 million .

in the Next Generation Athlete Development program and leveraging matching funds from the Government of , creating an impact of . More than $700K granted to Para sport organizations across the country to increase quality programming capacity in areas related to athlete and coach development along the Paralympic pathway.

granted to Para sport organizations across the country to increase quality programming capacity in areas related to athlete and coach development along the Paralympic pathway. Igniting support for the Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team by raising $375,548 towards Para sport development through its IGNITE The Light campaign, which encouraged supporters to purchase a virtual seat to cheer on the team.

Looking ahead at the next 10 years, PFC has ambitious goals to further invest in Paralympic sport by raising $35 million through its IGNITE campaign – the largest-ever initiative to empower the Paralympic Movement in Canada. IGNITE focuses on supporting three priority pillars:

IGNITING Inclusion – Paralympic sport uniquely drives societal transformation. With over 6.2 million Canadians living with a disability, ensuring their inclusion, both within and beyond the realm of sport, enriches the nation immeasurably.

IGNITING Opportunity – This pillar will ensure Canadians with a disability get the support they need to overcome the expense of adaptive sport equipment, gain access to Paralympic sport programs and coaches, and benefit from specialized training and competition opportunities.

IGNITING Belief – Disability should never be a factor that limits the ability to dream or to envision greatness in oneself. This belief is what fuels passion for the Paralympic Games and the work to ensure that Canadians with a disability are best prepared to achieve their athletic dreams on the world stage.

"The Paralympic Movement has grown immensely over the past decade and so has PFC and its level of support for Paralympic sport across Canada," said Jim Westlake, chair, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "There are so many accomplishments to recognize, and it is special to see the advancements that have been made. In order to maintain this growth, elevate Paralympic sport more, and provide more athletes with equitable opportunities in sport, further investment is needed. As we look ahead to the next 10 years, we look forward to igniting greater change alongside generous donors and supporters who also believe in the transformative power of sport."

"Over the past 10 years, the Paralympic Foundation of Canada has not just raised funds – it has raised possibilities for athletes like me and for the entire Paralympic Movement in Canada," said Josh Dueck, two-time Paralympian (2010, 2014) and Canada's chef de mission at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. "Through initiatives like the ParaTough Cup and the IGNITE campaign, we've seen firsthand how this support fuels performance, inspires the next generation, and strengthens the fabric of inclusion in sport. As both an athlete and a chef de mission, I've felt the impact of this work at every level. Celebrating this milestone isn't just about looking back – it's about recognizing the momentum we've built and the brighter, more inclusive future we're creating together."

PFC's 10th anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year on CPC's digital and social platforms, highlighting the many ways it has impacted Paralympic sport and sharing the stories of the athletes and supporters who have collectively made a difference. Follow us @CDNParalympics on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

For more information on PFC or to support the IGNITE campaign, please visit Paralympic.ca/Foundation/Donate.

