OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - A team of three high-powered athletes has been nominated to compete for Canada in Para triathlon at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Triathlon Canada announced Wednesday.

Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team – PARA TRIATHLON

A team of three high-powered athletes has been nominated to compete for Canada in Para triathlon at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (L to R): Stefan Daniel, Leanne Taylor, Kamylle Frenette (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Stefan Daniel, Canada's most successful Para triathlete, will be competing at his third Games. Daniel was the first Canadian to win a Paralympic medal in the sport, taking the silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020. The men's PTS5 racer is a five-time world champion and is currently ranked world No. 1 in his classification.

"I'm really excited to go to my third Games. Not many people have the opportunity to go to multiple Games, and it is something I definitely don't take for granted," said Daniel. "When you've been to a couple of Games, you realize how unique and special of an experience it is, and how it's something you'll look back on forever. I'm excited to compete for Canada again and enjoy the experience as much as I can with my family, friends, and teammates."

Kamylle Frenette, who races in the women's PTS5 category, will look to improve on her fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020 where she made her Paralympic Games debut. Frenette then captured her first World Championship podium, a bronze in 2022. Ranked fourth in the world, she most recently won her first World Triathlon Para Series event in Montreal at the end of June.

"Being named to my second Paralympic team means a lot. It's an honour to be able to showcase the work we've been doing over the past few years at the Paralympic Games and wear the maple leaf once again," said Frenette. "Knowing that my family and friends will be there in person this time makes it even extra special. I can't wait to toe the line on September 1!"

Winnipeg's Leanne Taylor is set to make her Paralympic debut just five years after beginning the sport. Competing in the women's wheelchair classification, Taylor has made significant progression in her development this year, winning her first World Triathlon Para Series gold medal last month in Swansea, Wales. She is currently ranked No. 3 in her category.

"I set my sights on competing at the Paralympics five years ago, at which time, was a wild dream," said Taylor. "To be named to the Canadian Paralympic Team feels surreal. It is such an honour, and I can't wait to do what I love on the world stage."

Daniel and Frenette will race on September 1 while Taylor will compete on September 2. The team will be coached in Paris by Carolyn Murray. The Para triathlon events will commence at Pont Alexandre III, an iconic landmark in central Paris.

This will be the third Paralympic Games the sport of Para triathlon is included on the program, following Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

"I am so thrilled to welcome Stefan, Kamylle, and Leanne to the Canadian Paralympic Team," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "These three athletes have been such a powerful trio with multiple international podiums over the past few years, and I know they will be ready for Paris. It will be a joy to watch them compete at the Games."

"Congratulations to Stefan, Kamylle, and Leanne on their nomination to the Paris team," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Stefan has been the standard in Para triathlon for so many years, while Kamylle and Leanne have made such strong names for themselves in the sport. This is a group with a lot of success behind them, and the entire Canadian Paralympic Team will be supporting them the whole way in Paris."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 130 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

