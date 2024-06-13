- Three-time Paralympian to make first Para badminton Games appearance

- Paris 2024 Paralympic Games takes place August 28 to September 8

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is set to be represented by one athlete in the sport of Para badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Badminton Canada announced Thursday, with Yuka Chokyu nominated to compete later this summer.

Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team – PARA BADMINTON

Para badminton player Yuka Chokyu nominated to Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Yuka Chokyu – Vancouver, BC

A three-time Paralympian in the sport of wheelchair tennis (2000, 2004, 2008), Chokyu will be making her Paralympic debut in the sport of Para badminton, 24 years after competing at her first Games. Her career highlight in wheelchair tennis was making the quarterfinals in both women's singles and doubles at the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games.

Now one of Canada's top Para badminton players, Chokyu has been playing the sport since 2017 and competes in the WH1 classification. She was a bronze medallist in women's singles at the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games last fall and also took silver at the 2019 edition in Lima. Currently ranked world No. 10, she has been as high as No. 7 in February of this year.

"I feel honoured to be the first athlete competing in a wheelchair to represent Canada in badminton at the Paralympic Games," said Chokyu. "I am keeping my training routine focused and will be the best I can be at the Games. I am very excited and no matter the results, I would like to bring home a smile. I want to enjoy the atmosphere because I think that's the most important."

The 57-year-old is set to become the second Canadian to compete in the sport at the Paralympic Games. Para badminton made its debut on the Paralympic program for the Tokyo 2020 Games, where the nation was first represented by Olivia Meier (who competes in a standing category).

For the Paris Games, Chokyu is the recipient of a Bipartite Commission Invitation Slot, awarded by Badminton World Federation. She will compete in the women's WH1 singles event.

"We are very proud and happy for Yuka to be able to compete at the Paris Paralympics," said Frank Gaudet, Badminton Canada Para National Coach. "She will be a great representative for Canada as she is a professional, friendly, outgoing, and very competitive and experienced badminton athlete. She will give nothing but 100 per cent on court. Over the next two months, we will work with Yuka to prepare both mentally and physically to get ready to perform to her best ability in Paris."

The Para badminton tournament in Paris will take place August 29 to September 2 at Porte de la Chapelle Arena.

"A huge congratulations to Yuka on being nominated for her fourth Paralympic Games," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "What an accomplishment to compete in more than one sport at the Games. Yuka has been a leader in Para badminton for many years now and to see her back at the Paralympic Games will be so special. Good luck to Yuka in Paris!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Yuka to the team for Paris," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Yuka is an outstanding athlete and her dedication to competing at the highest level in sport for so many years is commendable. We are looking forward to cheering her on in Paris."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Badminton Canada: Badminton.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contacts: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700; Gilda Rodrigues, Communications, Marketing, and Sponsorship Manager, Badminton Canada, [email protected] / 613-518-1501 x2084