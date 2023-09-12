Tremblay will make his first Parapan Am appearance November 17-26 in Santiago, Chile

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Kyle Tremblay has been nominated to represent Canada in the sport of Para archery at the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Archery Canada announced on Tuesday.

Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team – PARA ARCHERY

Kyle Tremblay has been nominated to represent Canada in the sport of Para archery at the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Kyle Tremblay – Deep River, Ont. – Men's Compound

Tremblay, who competes in the men's compound open division, will be making his debut Parapan Am Games appearance. He has been a key member of Canada's Para archery team for many years, and holds the current Canadian record in his category with a qualification score of 703 (out of a possible 720).

This season he is returning to competition after a three-year break due to illness, and has had a successful comeback, capturing a gold medal in individual and a bronze medal in mixed team at the 2023 Canada Cup archery events, both east and west editions. At this summer's world championships in Pilsen, Czechia – his third world championships appearance (2017, 2019, 2023) – Tremblay was Canada's top qualifier in 61st position before he lost a close match in the first elimination rounds.

"I am extremely proud to be representing my country in the sport of archery at these Parapan American Games and to have another shot of securing a Paralympic quota spot," said Tremblay. "Coming back from such an illness that takes you out of the sport for three years is tough enough itself, but then having to make up for missing all that time means you must take both your physical and mental training to the highest levels you can possibly put out.

"I feel like I have done that, but still have lots to learn that can only be taught from events like this. I have learned a lot from the events this year and as the only Canadian Para archer going to Santiago, I feel that this is the time to show the world who I am and what I can really do!"

Para archery competition at the Parapan Am Games will take place November 19-22. The top two finishers in the men's compound event will earn a qualification spot for their country for next summer's Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

"Congratulations to Kyle on being nominated to compete at your first Parapan Am Games," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission of the Santiago 2023 Canadian Parapan Am Team. "This is a huge accomplishment and an important moment in an athlete's career, and we are looking forward to cheering him on in Santiago."

"A very warm welcome to Kyle to the Canadian Parapan Am Team," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission. "Kyle may be the only Para archery athlete at the Games, but he will have the support of the entire Canadian team in Santiago, and we can't wait to follow his journey."

The Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games will take place November 17-26, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Parapan Am Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The current list of athletes nominated to the team can be found HERE . The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

