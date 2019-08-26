Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation to build new travel centre, water main

PAQTNKEK MI'KMAW NATION, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NS, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proud to support economic development opportunities and growth in Indigenous communities.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, visited Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation to congratulate the community on the Bayside Travel Centre project and several new infrastructure projects in the community.

The Bayside Travel Centre, expected to open in fall 2019, will be located at the newly opened Highway 104 interchange and will include a 24-hour gas station and convenience store. The project also includes highway infrastructure development to support both the travel centre and future commercial opportunities. Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation is planning to add other businesses in the future, including quick service restaurants, an entertainment centre and seasonal kiosks.

While in the community, Minister O'Regan also visited the construction site of a new well that will provide a new main water supply to the community. ISC is investing $430,000 in the project, which will include the installation of a well pump, construction of a new pump house, installation of 375 metres of water main, mechanical and electrical works, and associated site work.

The construction of these new projects builds on previous investments in the community's infrastructure, such as a six-unit housing complex that was completed in 2017 and is now fully occupied. ISC invested over $900,000 for the project.

By investing in these community-led projects, the Government of Canada is working in partnership with Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation to generate revenue, create jobs and improve the quality of life for community members.

Quotes

"Community-driven projects like the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation's Bayside Travel Centre contribute to growth, create jobs and build economic opportunities. A truly prosperous Canada needs a strong Indigenous-built and Indigenous-led economy. Our government is proud to invest in projects like this and is committed to economic success for First Nations communities."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"I would like to thank Minister O'Regan and his departmental staff here in the Atlantic Region for their support for our first phase of commercial development. Creating our own-source revenues is critical to our future prosperity. Together, we are investing in a future that will support community programs, including health and well-being, and offer long-term job opportunities for our members."

Chief Paul (PJ) Prosper

Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation

Quick Facts

Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation is a First Nation community located between Heatherton and Tracadie , about 24 kilometres east of Antigonish, Nova Scotia . It has a total registered population of 594 people, with approximately 421 people living on the reserve.

and , about 24 kilometres east of . It has a total registered population of 594 people, with approximately 421 people living on the reserve. The word 'Paqtnkek' in Mi'kmaq means 'By the bay'.

The site is located adjacent to the Highway 104 interchange that was opened fall 2018.

The Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP) provides project-based funding to First Nations and Inuit communities for a range of activities to support the pursuit of economic opportunities, including projects such as feasibility studies, business plans, the establishment of community-owned businesses, and the construction of economic infrastructure.

