PAMELA ANDERSON'S JOURNEY CONTINUES WITH TWO NEW GREENLIGHTS FROM CORUS STUDIOS

Season 2 of Pamela's Garden of Eden to Premiere on HGTV Canada in Fall 2023

Brand-New Series for Food Network Canada, Pamela's Cooking With Love (Working Title), Celebrates Pamela's Love of Food and Entertaining

To share this release socially use: http://bit.ly/3X8AxVB

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Studios announced today the continuation of their partnership with famed Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson in two new greenlights. Pamela's Garden of Eden is currently in production on Season 2 (8x60), continuing the renovation of her family's legacy property on Vancouver Island. Pamela's presence in the lifestyle space expands with the brand-new food-focused series, Pamela's Cooking With Love (working title) (8x60), beginning production this summer and scheduled to premiere in 2024 on Food Network Canada. Produced by Fireworks Media Group, these two premium unscripted series spotlight Pamela's open-book attitude, gift for design and entertaining, and savvy ability to create unique experiences. Corus Studios will distribute both series internationally.

HGTV Canada’s Pamela’s Garden of Eden. Photo credit: Corus Studios (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Corus Studios is proud to collaborate with Pamela Anderson on these two series as we work together to share her passion for food and entertaining with both a Canadian and international audience," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "Pamela's Cooking With Love is the perfect companion series to Pamela's Garden of Eden, and services our commitment to authentic story-telling and building a premium library of content for the global market."

"Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally," said Pamela Anderson. "Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It's been a learning curve - and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life."

In Season 2 of Pamela's Garden of Eden, Pamela's quest to transform her grandmother's six-acre legacy property on Vancouver Island continues, resolving renovation issues from Season 1 and tackling a long list of new projects. Simultaneously, Pamela travels back and forth to Los Angeles to help her son Brandon Lee renovate his newly purchased house. As a first-time homeowner, Brandon depends on his mother's keen eye for design and renovation to help turn his new house into a home he can truly call his own. The new season follows the successful Canadian launch of the series, which ranked within the Top 10 of Canadian original series across specialty television last fall*, and was the #1 entertainment specialty program when it premiered on HGTV Canada.**

Pamela sets the table for a one-of-a-kind dining experience in Pamela's Cooking With Love (working title). In this new Corus Studios distributed series, Pamela is fueled by a craving to learn more about cooking and how she can use food to take entertaining to the next level. She works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather the diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family. Whether it is a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire – Pamela shines as a host and sous-chef.

Pamela's Garden of Eden and Pamela's Cooking With Love (working title) are produced by Fireworks Media Group with Jesse Fawcett, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Robert Hardy serving as executive producers for both projects. Pamela Anderson serves as executive producer for Cooking With Pamela (working title).

Corus Studios' Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look, Vice President, Original Content, Lifestyle, and Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids. Marni Goldman serves as Executive in Charge of Production for HGTV Canada and Food Network Canada. Pamela Anderson is represented by APA.

Corus Studios sales are brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales Lead for Corus Studios, Leyla Formoso, representing sales for Latin American and select European territories, and Pooja Nirmal Kant, overseeing sales in Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

For Corus Studios full catalogue of content available, visit www.corusstudios.com.

Source: *Numeris PPM Data, Fall'22 STD (Aug 29/22 – Dec 13/22) confirmed data, 3+ airings, Ind. 2+, AMA(000), Total Canada, CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports, 3+ airings, Unduplicated Canadian programs only. ***** Numeris PPM Data, Island of Bryan (Oct 2/22), Pamela's Garden of Eden (Nov 3/22) confirmed data, 1+ airing, A25-54, AMA(000), Total Canada, CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: please contact: Julie MacFarlane, Publicity Manager, Lifestyle Content and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4876, [email protected]; Emily Crane, Senior Publicist, Lifestyle Content and Corus StudiosCorus Entertainment, 416.860.4220, [email protected]; For more information on sales of Corus Studios content, please contact: Rita Carbone Fleury, Corus Studios Worldwide Sales, [email protected]; Leyla Formoso, Corus Studios Sales Representative, Latin America, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, [email protected]; Pooja Nirmal Kant, Corus Studios Sales Representative, Asia and Central Eastern Europe, [email protected]