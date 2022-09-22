PAMELA ANDERSON RETURNS TO HER ROOTS IN CORUS STUDIOS' PAMELA'S GARDEN OF EDEN, PREMIERING NOVEMBER 3 AT 10 P.M. ET/PT ON HGTV CANADA

Iconic Star Pamela Anderson's Passion for Design Brings Her Back to Vancouver Island to Restore Her Family's Legacy Property

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - HGTV Canada welcomes global icon Pamela Anderson to the network with the highly anticipated debut of Pamela's Garden of Eden (8x60), premiering on Thursday, November 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The Corus Studios Original series follows Pamela as she takes a break from her Hollywood life and embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother's legacy property on Vancouver Island. A project this scale tests Pamela's patience and her personal life as she tries to remain focused on her dream for the property: to embrace her family's past and fulfill her vision for the future.

Pamela's passion for design and gift for renovating spaces has inspired her to redevelop the expansive six-acre waterfront property she purchased from her grandmother 25 years ago. The property encompasses three main areas: The Roadhouse, The Boathouse and The Cabin; and Pamela has major plans for each. Pamela has an ambitious timeline and hopes to finish the "crown jewel" of the property, The Boathouse on the shoreline, before the Christmas holidays and make it into an architectural masterpiece. Pamela enlists a team of contractors, an architect, a designer, and input from her parents and son to execute her romantic and glamorous vision. Over the course of the season, they work alongside Pamela through the stresses, struggles, budget and time constraints of this extraordinary renovation.

In the premiere episode, "I Love Laundry!", Pamela and her dream team start with a small but essential project, transforming the unfinished Roadhouse basement into a charming laundry area, pantry and mudroom. As they prepare for demolition, Pamela takes a trip down memory lane, going through archival designer clothes and shoes from her Hollywood life that have been stored in her basement for years.





Pamela's Garden of Eden is produced by Fireworks Media Group with Marni Goldman as Executive in Charge of Production for HGTV Canada. Pamela Anderson is represented by APA. The Corus Studios Original content team driving the slate of Lifestyle series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and Krista Look, Vice President of Lifestyle.

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

