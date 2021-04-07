Pallister picks ideology over pandemic needs in provincial budget

Today's tax cuts, combined with the lasting effects of previous Pallister cuts, makes a bad situation worse, says Unifor.

"A token tax cut is not going to resolve the fact that Brian Pallister has weakened Manitoba's ability to respond to the pandemic," said Dias, referring to the government's poor performance in distributing the vaccine compared to other provinces.

Unifor has been calling on the provincial government to help Manitoba's workers with paid sick days, paid vaccination leave, and a greater emphasis on protecting front-line workers.

"After 14 months in a pandemic, there is no excuse for the government to keep stalling on paid sick leave," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "The pandemic has been a test for the Pallister government. It is failing."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

