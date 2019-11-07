Palais des congrès de Montréal showcases Québec artists by exhibiting over 170 artworks in its event spaces

"With this exhibition, the Palais des congrès de Montréal is acting on its desire to draw attention to Québec artists and to serve as a showcase for creativity. We firmly believe that our high-traffic venue can help promote the talent of local creatives," explains Robert Mercure, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

The paintings are primarily on the 5th floor of the Palais and in the VIP lounges reserved for event participants. In keeping with the mission of the CAPSQ, the exhibition covers works that reflect a broad range of trends and mediums used. The idea is to give the attendees an overview of the art styles currently found in Québec, without having to leave the convention centre.

"This joint collaboration with the Palais des congrès de Montréal provides the CAPSQ with an enviable degree of exposure. Artists enjoy an international audience they would not otherwise have access to so readily. This exhibition is an opportunity to put our local talent on display," declares Mireille Forget, the Founding President of the CAPSQ.

Interesting fact: The exhibition also includes the sculpture Hors-n-Orme, by Jean Côté. The artist was a close friend of the late Jean-Paul Riopelle, so naturally, the work is being displayed in Place Riopelle Hall, in the heart of the convention centre's shopping mall.

The exhibition will be updated regularly in order to spotlight different artists and different styles. Everyone attending an event at the Palais will be able to view the exhibition, and other options are being considered to open the exhibition to the general public. Anyone interested in buying any of the works can do so by emailing (capsq@qc.aira.com) or calling (450 667-7221 / toll-free 1 866 682-0271) the CAPSQ.

About the CAPSQ

Always striving for excellence and freedom of expression, the Cercle des Artistes Peintres et Sculpteurs du Québec (since 1984), has become over time a staple cultural institution and one of the most decorated thanks to numerous national and international awards. Its successes have made it a popular draw for both emerging and well-established artists. In 2019, the CAPSQ held its 50th international exhibition. Its artistic events transcend styles and disciplines, and are meant to foster interaction among peers and facilitate intergenerational exchanges. Meetings and gatherings nurture creativity and help create ties between artists and the general public.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, meetings and other events. Buoyed by a team of creative professionals with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates major tourism revenues and intellectual wealth for Montréal and Québec, while also contributing to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city in the Americas for international events. To learn more, visit congresmtl.com.

