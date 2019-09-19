Palais des congrès de Montréal revolutionizes industry, launches CITE Event Innovation and Technology Centre

"CITE is akin to an innovation clinic, where our customers can find creative solutions for their needs," explains Robert Mercure, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal, adding that "today's participants don't just want to attend an event, they want to experience it, and CITE will enable us to help our customers make that happen by pairing them with creative entrepreneurs that elevate our city and will elevate their events."

CITE will deliver affordable solutions that are also in line with the organizers' current and future needs. There are presently a dozen firms that have joined or are in the process of joining CITE, and their services range from technology and food, to the arts and event logistics, all provided jointly with the Palais' official providers: Freeman Audio Visual, GES Canada and Capital Catering. CITE will eventually house over 20 exciting firms offering innovative experiences.

Solutions powered by MT Lab

The Palais entered the rich ecosystem of Montréal startups in March 2019, when it became a Grand Partner of MT Lab, North America's first innovation incubator dedicated to tourism, culture and entertainment. Many of the experiences that CITE will offer come from the startups hosted under the MT Lab program.

By making services from local entrepreneurs available to organizers, the Palais is giving Montréal expertise international exposure, as visitors attending the events hail from all over the world.

A Palais designed for coworking

So customers can enjoy fast, quality service, many of the CITE-affiliated firms will also operate offices onsite at the Palais. Ultimately, the convention centre will house a full scale coworking space populated by creatives who will transform the venue into a veritable laboratory of event innovation.

"Working together with the city's creative entrepreneurs will make it possible for us to set the standard for the events and convention centres of the future. It also positions us as a leader in our industry," concludes Robert Mercure.

CITE is an initiative that will evolve as new services emerge. Firms confirmed to date include:

Les Cabinets

Optimization of the washroom experience by transforming and managing facilities, placing products, and providing host and bespoke services.

Live video streaming

Live video online streaming services for staging and broadcasting professional and public conferences that enrich the overall experience.

Memorable cocktail experiences

A variety of themed cocktail experiences offered in partnership with Capital Catering that add a unique, festive touch to any event.

Art- and design-integrated events

Services aimed at enhancing the event experience like the span of scenery and sets, design, as well as creative art-driven installations.

Interactive experience-triggering transmitters

Access points that install on any physical surface for the purpose of instantly generating a digital experience with a smartphone.

Digital accommodations map

A service allowing users to find accommodations near their event at the best price available online.

Olfactory experiences

Creation of olfactory experiences and signature fragrances for use in a range of applications tailored to the client needs.

Many more firms will be added to the list of experiences in the coming days.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, meetings and other events. Buoyed by a team of creative professionals with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates major tourism revenues and intellectual wealth for Montréal and Québec, while also contributing to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city in the Americas for international events. To learn more, visit congresmtl.com.

