Palais des congrès de Montréal fosters business recovery with Palais + packages

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Now that public gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted, the Palais is introducing its Palais + business restart program, consisting of worry-free event organizing and hosting packages. This unprecedented offensive will enable organizations of all stripes to hold their events in spacious rooms reconfigured to meet social distancing standards.

The pandemic has forced organizations to rethink their gatherings in terms of new health and safety imperatives. Many of them also have to plan in terms of how significantly they've been financially impacted by the pandemic. Which makes the timing of the Palais' offering a perfect tonic for the restart of business.

Noteworthy fact: all of the new health and safety measures, such as the centralized system for greeting delegates and guests, and the new cleaning and housekeeping procedures, are being offered to the organizations complimentarily. Also, organizers will not be charged extra for any additional square footage they may require to adhere to the new rules and standards.

Turnkey packages from event experts

The Palais has developed packages that will help revive the industry.

$85 per person (plus taxes and service fees)

Full-day room rental

Standard audiovisual equipment

Wifi

Setup including a stage

Morning coffee and afternoon liquid refreshments

Lunch (lunchbox service)

From $1,500 (plus taxes)

Transformation of the gathering into a hybrid event making it possible to reach a wider audience both live in-person and virtually.

These packages are available effective September 1, for new events booked by December 31, 2020 and held by March 31, 2021. Details online.

Room to reinvent events

The Palais des congrès de Montréal houses versatile event spaces right in the heart of the city. Given the new social distancing rules, its vast rooms become an invaluable asset for event organizers.

The Palais can also accommodate groups of over 250 people by dividing them in separate digitally-outfitted adjoining rooms and connecting them audio-visually.

The Palais currently has:

10 rooms capable of accommodating up to 250 people

7 rooms capable of accommodating 100 to 180 people

As part of the Palais + program, these rooms are set up in advance to limit costs and foster compliance with movement corridors put in place to ensure proper distancing between participants.

New technological services to create compelling digital content

Thanks to Palais Média Propulsion, the Palais' new podcast and video studio, organizations will also have the option of availing themselves of a facility modeled after major television studios to give their events an unparalleled presence, or a mini interview studio.

Quote

"Ever since the crisis began, our priority has been to be attentive to our customers' issues and address them by proactively developing innovative solutions. The Palais + program will enable organizations to meet again with total peace of mind, without having to worry about logistical considerations."

– Robert Mercure, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès de Montréal, a new leader in hybrid events, continues to respond proactively to the event hosting requirements prompted by COVID-19. Through PROGRESS, its Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards, the Palais is adhering to the new health standards ratified by the appropriate governmental authorities, at no additional cost to its customers. Temporarily closed because of the pandemic, the Palais is now open for events of up to 250 people as of summer 2020.

The Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events, as ranked in 2019 by the Union of International Associations. It is the recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, awarded by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), and also a finalist for the prestigious Apex award honouring the "world's best customer satisfaction ratings." In 2019-2020, the Palais generated $228 million in economic benefits along with an invaluable amount of intellectual wealth via the 339 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is among the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon neutral building, and is also BOMA BEST certified. Visit congresmtl.com.

