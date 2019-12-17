Palais des congrès de Montréal and the Quartier de l'innovation join forces to expand reach of Montréal knowhow

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal and the Quartier de l'innovation (Qi) have signed a partnership agreement acknowledging the areas they will collaborate on to stimulate a culture of innovation and drive local innovation-related initiatives forward. The two organizations have agreed to combine their respective expertise and develop groundbreaking projects, together with the city's community of creatives.

A unique venue located in the heart of Montréal, the Palais welcomes visitors from all over the world. Its shopping mall is passed through almost 25,000 times each day. A point of convergence and a trading floor of knowledge, it is tailor made for giving the projects and events that will stem from this partnership an enviable level of visibility, and for positioning Montréal as a hub of innovation internationally.

The Qi's rich entrepreneurial and creative ecosystem will provide the Palais with a gateway into the knowhow of myriad firms that will be able to offer innovative solutions for the needs of the business tourism industry. This natural alliance between the two entities will also help propel the Palais forward with its drive to build the convention centre of the future, and in the process provide the Qi with yet another opportunity to fulfill its mission of cultivating a unique ecosystem of innovation in the heart of Montréal.

Quotes

"Our partnership with the innovation district is a natural next step for us as the Palais moves forward with its transformation. The district plays a central role within Montréal's innovation community, making it a prime ally and a gateway to projects that will set us apart from the other convention centres around the world."

– Robert Mercure, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Montréal enjoys a reputation for being a highly attractive and efficient world-class centre for innovation. Needless to say, this collaboration will be very beneficial for society. The expertise of the Qi and the Palais des congrès complement each other, which will definitely propel Montréal's knowhow in terms of innovation."

– Damien Silès, Executive Director of the Quartier de l'innovation de Montréal

About the Quartier de l'innovation de Montréal

The Quartier de l'innovation (QI) is a 3.5 km² world-class experimental area in the heart of Montréal. Its mission is to foster a one-of-a-kind innovation ecosystem where experimentation and collaboration between academics, entrepreneurs and residents generate benefits for society. Its territory stretches from René-Lévesque boulevard to the Lachine Canal north to south, and from McGill street to Atwater avenue east to west. The Quartier de l'innovation is supported by the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec, the City of Montréal, four universities (École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), McGill University, Concordia University and Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)), and close to 30 private partners. For more information, visit quartierinnovationmontreal.com.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events. In 2018-2019, it generated $215 million in economic benefits along with an invaluable amount of intellectual wealth via the 353 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is a carbon neutral building, and also BOMA BEST certified. Its suite of sustainability initiatives, which it runs under the name Palais Boréal, includes an innovative program that shepherds event organizers and participants through the process of offsetting their GHG emissions locally. Actively immersed in the community, the Palais opens its spaces to visitors and stages art-driven experiences for the public, like the Palais Seasons, showcasing Québec creatives. A leader and visionary, the Palais is at the forefront of the Convention Industry 4.0 transformation. Visit congresmtl.com.

