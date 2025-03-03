KLEINBURG, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan—Woodbridge, and Sarah Milroy, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, announced a federal investment of $25 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

The current facility will be renovated and expanded to meet net-zero carbon building standards. The project will increase the exhibition area, upgrade and modernize art-handling facilities, meet current accessibility standards, and provide additional space for public events and artistic performances. As one-third of McMichael's collection is Indigenous, the project will also help to further integrate and share Indigenous art and teaching.

The federal government recognizes the importance of community spaces and remains committed to strengthening and revitalizing Canadian communities, ensuring we remain connected through common interest and shared spaces.

Quotes

"With this investment we're not just renovating and expanding a gallery – we're building a greener, more inclusive space where Canadian and Indigenous art and culture can be experienced and celebrated."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The McMichael Canadian Art Collection is one of the largest and most important galleries for the preservation and display of Canadian and Indigenous art. The federal government's investment will not only expand exhibition space, but help make it accessible and more environmentally sustainable – making more art available for everyone."

Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan—Woodbridge

"All of us at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection are deeply inspired by the federal government's visionary support of our project. In the years ahead, we will be rebuilding a true national treasure, and outfitting it for a long, prosperous, and sustainable future, for the benefit of all Canadians. Now more than ever, our country needs a place to come together, share out stories, explore our differences, and celebrate all that we share. The McMichael is that place."

Sarah Milroy, Executive Director and Chief Curator, McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Quick facts

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Grace Johnstone, Director, Communications and Marketing, McMichael Canadian Art Collection, 905-893-1121 ext. 2265, [email protected]