Tourism Growth Program will boost the growth and competitiveness of Canada's tourism industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to breath-taking natural attractions and unique arts and culture experiences. Tourism is important to the province's economy and its long-term prosperity. It generates economic benefits in every region of B.C. – in small communities, in major centres, in rural and remote areas, and in Indigenous communities.

PacifiCan opens applications for federal Tourism Growth Program in B.C. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced that applications are now being accepted for the Tourism Growth Program in British Columbia.

Through this $108 million national program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make Canada a destination of choice.

Through the Tourism Growth Program, PacifiCan will partner with small- and medium-sized tourism businesses and organizations that are growing and have ambitious plans for the future. In particular, the Tourism Growth Program in B.C. will support projects that align with existing tourism strategies and create lasting impact in communities across the province. These investments will create jobs that British Columbians can rely on, draw even more visitors to B.C.'s world-class attractions and provide economic benefits for years to come.

Tourism businesses and organizations can visit the Tourism Growth Program page on PacifiCan's website to see if they are eligible to apply.

Quotes

"When it comes to tourism, Canada has what the world wants—and it's no surprise that we're a tourism powerhouse. As a government, we have a responsibility to help the industry grow and thrive so it can keep contributing to Canada's prosperity. The new Tourism Growth Program will help Canadian tourism seize opportunities and create jobs, and I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in communities across this land."

- The Honourable Soraya Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"From unique arts and culture experiences to breathtaking natural attractions, B.C. is a world-class destination for visitors. Through the Tourism Growth Program, PacifiCan will invest in projects that grow the B.C. tourism industry – an industry that already supports more than 80,000 jobs and 16,000 businesses across the province. Growing tourism in B.C. means creating more jobs that British Columbians can rely on and attracting more visitors to our beautiful home."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts

The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

tourism industry. The $108 million Tourism Growth Program was announced in Budget 2023.

Tourism Growth Program was announced in Budget 2023. In 2023, Canada welcomed 10.2 million international tourists in the first seven months of the year, a 60% increase from the same period in 2022.

welcomed 10.2 million international tourists in the first seven months of the year, a 60% increase from the same period in 2022. In B.C., tourism employs over 84,000 people. Over 16,650 tourism businesses operate in B.C.

In 2021, the B.C. tourism industry generated $13.5 billion in revenue.

