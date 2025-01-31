PacifiCan invests $17 million to support business growth across B.C.

Minister Sajjan announces funding from PacifiCan's new headquarters in Surrey, a hub supporting the agency's work with partners to enhance services to businesses

SURREY, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $17 million in PacifiCan funding for 10 organizations to help businesses in key sectors, such as life sciences, clean technology, and construction, scale up their operations.

Launched in October 2023, PacifiCan's Business Acceleration Pilot (BizAP) responds directly to the unique needs of businesses across the province, from Victoria to Prince George and beyond. The projects announced today will help small and medium-sized businesses to grow by enhancing access to investment capital, customers and commercial networks here in B.C., across Canada and in international markets.

For example, Life Sciences BC, an organization that supports and represents British Columbia's life sciences business community, is receiving over $1.1 million to deliver the Global Business Development Program and the Life Sciences Showcase. These initiatives will equip businesses with the skills and knowledge to attract private capital, build global networks, and create an opportunity to showcase their companies to investors. This investment will help businesses with high growth potential achieve their scale up ambitions and bolster B.C.'s leadership in the life sciences sector.

Also receiving BizAP funding today to serve B.C. businesses are:

Accelerate Okanagan

Circle Innovation Solutions

Discovery Foundation

Foresight Canada

Hubspace

Light House Sustainability Society

Simon Fraser University

University of British Columbia

Victoria Innovation, Advance Technology and Entrepreneurship Council

The investments announced today are expected to help create more than 2500 jobs and support more than 900 businesses across British Columbia. More details about the organizations receiving funding can be found in the backgrounder below.

Minister Sajjan made this announcement from PacifiCan's new headquarters, located at the heart of the dynamic city of Surrey. Having this federal agency headquartered in B.C. will strengthen connections between British Columbians and Ottawa.

With its new headquarters in Surrey, PacifiCan now has staff living in and delivering support from nine communities across the province and from Ottawa. By offering regionally tailored programming, PacifiCan is helping B.C. businesses grow at home and compete on a global stage. Together with its partners, PacifiCan is championing B.C. entrepreneurs and innovators and building a vibrant economy that benefits all British Columbians.

Quotes

"PacifiCan is proud to call B.C. home and open our headquarters in Surrey, a dynamic hub of economic opportunity and innovation. The new headquarters marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting British Columbians. Today's announcement is one example of how PacifiCan is designing programs to meet the unique needs of businesses across our province and strengthening connections with the communities we serve. By working closely with local entrepreneurs, innovators and partners, we are unlocking new opportunities for economic growth in B.C."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"PacifiCan's new headquarters is at the heart of the fastest growing city in British Columbia, marking a new era of economic growth, industry development and jobs. Surrey Centre is home to industry, academia, and diverse residents who are propelling BC's economy forward. Today's announcement demonstrates how PacifiCan is spearheading growth by working with industry, and academic institutions to spur innovation and grow businesses across the province and will continue to do so all in our own backyard."

-Randeep Sarai, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"We're thrilled to partner with PacifiCan to deliver on this exciting project that will bring high-quality jobs, economic development, and ultimately patient impact to the province. Supporting B.C. companies to become competitive will elevate our sector, strengthening B.C.'s position as a global life sciences leader."

-Wendy Hurlburt, President & CEO, Life Sciences BC

"Innovate BC is a proud partner of PacifiCan, whose support for British Columbia's innovation ecosystem has been critical in creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs province wide. Innovation creates stronger, more resilient industries, and we are thrilled to work with PacifiCan again through the BizAP initiative to help unlock more funding for these vital organizations which will support small and medium-sized businesses accelerate their growth, create jobs, and contribute to economic prosperity for B.C. and across our communities."

-Peter Cowan, President and CEO, Innovate BC

Quick Facts

About PacifiCan

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

With nine offices across B.C. and one in Ottawa , PacifiCan is: helping businesses to grow locally and compete globally; creating quality jobs that people can rely on close to where they live; bringing together industry leaders to innovate and gain market advantage; and supporting an inclusive economy that benefits all British Columbians.

About Surrey

Surrey is on its way to becoming the most populous city in the province, with a projected population of over 780,000 by 2041.

grew at a faster rate (9.7%) than (5%), an increase of 50,000 residents. Approximately one quarter of Surrey's population is 19 years of age or younger.

population is 19 years of age or younger. As of 2021, immigrants made up more than 44% of the city's population, compared to 29% of the provincial population.

About BizAP

PacifiCan works with partners within the broader innovation ecosystem to invest in B.C's economy. Through the Business Acceleration Pilot, Innovate BC is also supporting organizations that help high-growth-potential businesses achieve their scale-up ambitions.

Projects were funded through an open call for proposals from both not-for-profit and for-profit organizations, including business accelerators, angel networks, Indigenous-led or owned organizations and industry associations.

Backgrounder: PacifiCan invests $17 million to support business growth across B.C.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $17 million in PacifiCan funding for 10 organizations to help businesses in key sectors, such as life sciences, clean technology, and construction, scale up their operations.

The projects announced today are:

Accelerate Okanagan

$1,980,500

Accelerate Okanagan will deliver the Ascend BC project to help high-growth-potential businesses in B.C.'s North and Southern Interior address scale-up challenges. PacifiCan's investment will support entrepreneurs in urban, rural and Indigenous communities by providing access to mentorship, executive leadership services and capital.

Circle Innovation Solutions

$2,500,000

Circle Innovation, an organization that provides innovative solutions for B.C. technology companies, will expand its business acceleration programming. Through its network of over 250 experts, mentors and advisors, Circle Innovation helps businesses identify investment opportunities and provides customized guidance and training. PacifiCan support will enable B.C. companies, including many digital health innovators, to scale up their businesses and life-changing technologies.

Discovery Foundation

$599,618

Discovery Foundation will launch the Scale Ready program to accelerate high-growth-potential, impact-driven businesses led by underrepresented founders in B.C. The initiative will connect companies and investors, provide business leaders with the education and mentorship needed to raise capital, and will offer financial consulting and market research services for growth.

Foresight Canada

$1,700,000

Foresight, an organization that accelerates clean technology innovation in B.C., will expand its BC Grow Program. The program is designed to support clean technology businesses with high-growth potential by providing mentorship, networking, custom market intelligence and educational workshops. PacifiCan's investment will help these companies access the resources they need to bridge the gap between early commercialization and scaling up. This funding will also help clean technology businesses attract investors in B.C. and beyond.

Hubspace

$633,500

Hubspace will deliver an angel investment program to scale up high-growth-potential businesses in Northern B.C. Hubspace will develop: a series of workshops to educate founders on the investment process; a mentorship program featuring investment readiness training; and pitching events including the first Northern Angel Summit. This will boost the economy in Northern B.C by helping businesses scale up through access to capital and growth opportunities.

Life Sciences BC

$1,125,000

Life Sciences BC, an organization that supports and represents British Columbia's life sciences community, will deliver the Global Business Development Program and the Life Sciences Showcase. This initiative will equip businesses with the skills and knowledge to attract private capital, build global networks, and empower expansion in Canada and beyond. PacifiCan's investment will help bolster B.C.'s leadership in the life sciences sector.

Light House Sustainability Society

$1,083,672

Light House, an organization that supports sustainability in the construction sector, will deliver its Circular Innovation in the Built Environment Accelerator Program. This will accelerate the growth of green building companies in B.C., including those that create low-carbon building materials, by providing mentors, networking, custom market insights and workshops. PacifiCan's investment will help B.C. businesses grow and support a greener economy.

Simon Fraser University

$2,500,000

Simon Fraser University's VentureLabs will expand its business acceleration programming for B.C. technology companies. VentureLabs offers mentorship, investor networking and market intelligence to help companies scale up their innovative tech solutions. PacifiCan's investment will help fast track businesses that are creating breakthrough tech to address global challenges.

University of British Columbia

$2,500,000

Funding will expand the Creative Destruction Lab – Vancouver's (CDL-V) acceleration program for B.C. science and technology companies, which is hosted at the University of British Columbia. The program will include a dedicated stream for hardware and software technology companies driving innovation in the mining sector and will introduce events focused on generating investment opportunities. PacifiCan support will enable CDL-V to target specific sectors and leverage the B.C.'s network of innovators to help local companies scale up.

Victoria Innovation, Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurship Council (VIATEC)

$2,500,000

VIATEC will deliver a business acceleration program for high-growth-potential companies in the South Island. VIATEC will offer mentorship from industry experts and advisors on strategic planning, leadership and operations, and will help companies with private capital attraction through pitch days, workshops and networking events. PacifiCan support will help businesses in the South Island's flourishing tech sector leverage new market research and customer acquisition strategies to capitalize on domestic and international growth opportunities.

