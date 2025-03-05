The Government of Canada is investing in memorable outdoor and cultural experiences across the province, and providing additional support to help businesses diversify export markets

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to breathtaking natural attractions and outdoor recreation experiences that bring the world to our doorstep. Tourism is important to Canada's economy and creates good jobs in communities, from major city centres to rural and remote areas, to Indigenous communities. Across British Columbia, tourism business owners, operators, and entrepreneurs have ambitious plans and PacifiCan is here to support those ambitions. B.C. is also home to ambitious entrepreneurs who are looking to bring B.C. to the world by diversifying their export markets around the world. This is especially important in today's changing global economy.

A hiker walks through old-growth forest. Text reads: PacifiCan announces over $4.8 million in funding to attract more visitors to B.C. and bring B.C. products to more markets around the world. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $4.3 million in PacifiCan funding for 24 organizations to enhance local attractions and bring more visitors to communities across B.C. These projects will strengthen local economies and showcase B.C.'s rich culture, Indigenous history, and beautiful landscape with memorable experiences for residents and visitors to enjoy right here in B.C. Minister Sajjan also announced $500,000 for the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade to help more businesses diversify their sales to new export markets through the Trade Accelerator Program.

As part of today's announcement, Destination BC will receive $250,000 to launch a global market development program, helping B.C.'s tourism operators attract more international visitors. This initiative will connect local businesses with global travel trade specialists, bringing more visitors to communities across our province and strengthening B.C.'s tourism industry.

Redd Fish Restoration Society will receive $250,000 to create an interactive, interpretive centre in Ucluelet on Vancouver Island. This immersive experience will educate visitors about the region's watershed and old-growth ecosystems through dynamic exhibits, guided tours, and hands-on conservation activities, promoting sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship.

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society will receive $250,000 to advance the creation of the Gitanyow Reconciliation Trail, a year-round hiking, riding, and sledding route that follows the historical Grease Trail in Northern B.C. This investment will help to establish Gitanyow traditional territory as a premier destination for active tourism and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Gitanyow Nation.

Today's tourism investments are being made through the Tourism Growth Program. More details about the organizations receiving funding can be found in the backgrounder below.

Quotes

"British Columbia is home to world-class tourism attractions and entrepreneurs with ambitious plans to welcome visitors to B.C. and bring more B.C. products to international markets. With spring break around the corner, now is the perfect time to explore all that B.C. has to offer. And with the opportunities in our global marketplace, now is the time to bring more of B.C. to the world. PacifiCan is proud to support initiatives that showcase our region's rich cultural heritage, drive economic growth, boost exports and create good jobs in our communities."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"British Columbia, with its ancient rainforests, bustling cities, and awe-inspiring mountains, is a premier destination for unforgettable adventures that rejuvenate the spirit. Through the Tourism Growth Program, the Government of Canada is supporting a variety of tourism organizations across the province. As we continue to invest in the tourism industry, including Indigenous businesses, we are helping preserve the region's natural wonders and encouraging strong connections with its cultures and communities."

-The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, acting Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.

"The travel trade plays a key role in converting global interest in British Columbia into bookings that directly support export-ready businesses in every corner of the province, while helping visitors experience all that BC has to offer. This new PacifiCan funding will allow Destination BC to strengthen connections between our tourism operators and global travel trade specialists, bringing more visitors to more communities, creating jobs, and driving long-term growth for BC's visitor economy."

-Meredith Moll, Director of Partner and Market Development, Destination BC

"This investment marks a key milestone in developing a sustainable tourism industry that honors Gitanyow's culture, empowers our people, and strengthens our economy. With this support, we can create authentic experiences that showcase our heritage while ensuring long-term benefits for our community and future generations."

-Joel Starlund/Sk'a'nism Tsa 'Win'Giit, Gitanyow Huwilp Society

We are deeply grateful for the support of the Tourism Growth Program, which is helping turn this 30-year dream into reality. The wheels are in motion to establish British Columbia's first-ever habitat restoration interpretive centre. In collaboration with local nuučaanuł communities, artists, community groups, and knowledge holders, we look forward to bringing this visionary project to life.

-Megan Francis, Director of Outreach and Education, Redd Fish Restoration Society

"Trade diversification is more important than ever. The Trade Accelerator Program equips small and medium sized businesses with the knowledge, networks, and strategies needed to break into high-growth international markets. Today's announcement will drive innovation, attract investment, and strengthen our local economy at a critical time for B.C. businesses as they seek opportunities beyond our borders to diversify their exports."

-Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

tourism industry. Through this $108 million national program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make Canada a destination of choice. Funding is a mix of repayable loans for commercial projects and non-repayable funding for projects supporting the tourism ecosystem.

national program, the Government of is investing in to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make a destination of choice. Funding is a mix of repayable loans for commercial projects and non-repayable funding for projects supporting the tourism ecosystem. In B.C., tourism employs over 125,000 people. Over 16,800 tourism-related businesses operate in the province.

In 2023, the B.C. tourism industry generated $22.1 billion in revenue.

in revenue. The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is a leading business association, representing a third of B.C.'s workforce. It advocates for businesses, influences public policy, and supports members with networking and professional development. Its subsidiary, World Trade Centre Vancouver, will deliver TAP to B.C. businesses through this project.

Backgrounder

The projects announced today are:

Regional Innovation Ecosystem

Vancouver Board of Trade

$500,000

With this funding, the Vancouver Board of Trade will deliver the Trade Accelerator Program (TAP) in B.C., helping five cohorts of 15 local businesses each access Canada's top export advisors, resources, and contacts. This will help companies grow at home as they expand their sales in international markets.

Tourism Growth Program

British Columbia Aviation Museum

$250,000

Funding will create a dedicated display for the Martin Mars Firefighting Aircraft at the British Columbia Aviation Museum in North Saanich, B.C., bringing an important cultural and historic asset to the region. The exhibit is expected to draw many aviation and aerospace enthusiasts to the museum.

Canada Men's International Sevens Limited Partnership

$150,000

Funding supported the marketing and delivery of the 2025 HSBC SVNS tournament in Vancouver, B.C. This international, multi-day event attracts over 50,000 visitors annually and drives significant economic impact to the region during the off-peak tourism season in February.

Canadian Paraplegic Association (B.C.)

$61,750

Funding will support the development of 27 virtual tours to highlight accessible accommodations, business attractions, and outdoor spaces in the Kootenays and Northern B.C. This will make it easier for people with disabilities, and their families and friends, to travel within these regions.

Destination B.C.

$250,000

Funding will help implement a global market development program that supports tourism growth across British Columbia by helping B.C.'s tourism operators attract more international visitors. This will create new tourism offerings, open new channels for attracting visitors, and strengthen the tourism ecosystem.

District of Tumbler Ridge

$130,000

Funding will help develop a Trails and Destination Management Strategy to promote the region as a tourism destination and support sustainable tourism growth.

Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association

$125,000

Funding will expand the Fraser Valley trail network and connect Cultus Lake with Chilliwack's Vedder River via accessible, multi-use trails for hikers and bikers. Trails will be built to accessible standards, allowing people using adaptive mountain bikes to enjoy the route.

Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory Society

$165,440

Funding will go towards the creation of new programming, site improvements, and targeted marketing to position the Centre of the Universe as a premier tourist attraction for Southern Vancouver Island.

Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C.

$250,000

Funding will improve access to world class recreational fishing destinations in the Omineca and Skeena regions and increase tourism in Northern B.C. This will include installation and upgrades to docks and boat launches, and upgrades to site access, trails, and other amenities.

Gitanyow Huwilp Society

$250,000

Funding will promote active tourism and showcase the Gitanyow Nation's cultural heritage by advancing the creation of the Gitanyow Reconciliation Trail, a year-round hiking, riding, and sledding route along the historic Grease Trail between Kitwancool and Stewart in Northern B.C.

Gitselasu Stewardship Society

$78,700

Funding will boost adventure tourism in Kitselas traditional territory by improving trails for walking, hiking, and biking and adding a fleet of rental bikes. The project will build on an existing trail network that brings visitors to viewpoints and ancient archaeological sites on the Skeena River.

Gostlin Keefer Lake Lodge

$250,000

Funding will expand the cat ski mountain resort in Cherryville, B.C. to increase visitor capacity and drive tourism in the region. The project will expand skiable terrain and develop a network of hiking and mountain biking trails transforming this community to a year-round backcountry destination.

Indigenous Tourism BC

$300,000

Funding will help implement a marketing program showcasing Indigenous cultural and sports tourism to global audiences in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and encouraging visitors to experience Indigenous communities outside Vancouver.

Mountain Soul Vineyard and Winery Inc.

$250,000

Funding will help a small, family-owned vineyard and winery in Trail, B.C. build an event space and cabins, enabling them to host weddings, offer overnight stays, attract more visitors, and extend operations into the shoulder season.

Pacific Northwest Economic Region (Canada) Inc.

$195,000

Funding will be used to develop a destination management strategy with an action plan to improve cross-border travel to B.C. for marquee events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pacific Region International Summer Music Association

$250,000

Funding will transform a 5,000 square-foot venue in Powell River, B.C. into a vibrant arts and culture hub with flexible performance spaces, workshops, and galleries. This will support diverse community groups, showcase local businesses, and attract visitors to the region.

Redd Fish Restoration Society

$250,000

Funding will transform a 4,000-square-foot building into a dynamic interpretive centre featuring interactive exhibits that highlight the region's watershed and old growth ecosystems. The interpretive centre will serve as a hub for regenerative tourism in Ucluelet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Shearwater Resort Management Ltd.

$48,448

Funding will improve and expand an Indigenous-owned resort on Denny Island with modern business systems and new equipment, like kayaks and paddleboards, attracting more visitors to the resort.

Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association

$110,500

Funding will revitalize four core trails in Squamish with repairs, drainage improvements, and adaptive access, enhancing rider experience and boosting visitor volume.

Sunday Cider Company

$164,177

Funding will transform the cidery into a year-round destination by creating a versatile indoor/outdoor space and increasing capacity for special events, like weddings and seasonal markets.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations Economic Development Corporation

$179,875

Funding will enhance local Indigenous tourism offerings in Tofino, B.C. by using Nation-owned amenities for cultural events and visitor education. The project will also provide training for Tla-o-qui-aht youth and staff in guiding and storytelling, helping to share their rich heritage with visitors.

Tourism Association of Vancouver Island

$149,045

Funding will create a Destination Stewardship Plan to increase sustainable tourism on Vancouver Island. This project will help position Vancouver Island as a leader in sustainable tourism across Canada and globally.

Tourism Fernie Society

$126,000

Funding will support guided and self-guided paleontology tours, a year-round fossil interpretive display, and improve a visitor welcome centre, enhancing sustainable tourism in a region renowned for its rich paleontological history.

Qathet Regional Cycling Association

$250,000

Funding will expand the Mount Mahoney trail network in Powell River with new downhill, cross-country, and accessible trails, adding signage, a trailhead kiosk, and drainage improvements to boost mountain biking tourism. This project will help attract outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers of all levels to explore the region.

Whistler Film Festival Society

$100,000

Funding will enhance the 2025 Whistler Film Festival, attracting more domestic and international visitors, boosting economic benefits for Whistler, Pemberton, and Squamish with a non-sporting event during the shoulder season.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Quinn Rinke, Parliamentary Secretary Assistant, Office of the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, A/Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]