Government of Canada funding will help businesses across the province grow, export and compete

SURREY, BC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Across British Columbia, ambitious entrepreneurs are growing their companies and creating prosperity, in sectors from agriculture to life sciences. PacifiCan is investing in this growth.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $18.3 million in PacifiCan funding for seven British Columbian companies to scale up their operations, create more jobs, accelerate growth, and bring made-in-B.C. products to markets around the world.

Among these companies, HealthTech Connex, a life sciences company based in Surrey, is receiving over $3.7 million to expand its operations. The company's advanced brain imaging medical device, NeuroCatch® Platform, evaluates cognitive function within six minutes and is designed to help healthcare practitioners, researchers, and clinicians provide the best health care to their patients. PacifiCan's investment will allow HealthTech Connex to commercialize their device across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

EggSolutions Vanderpol's, a family-owned and operated egg processor based in Abbotsford, is receiving $5 million to expand manufacturing. With PacifiCan's support, this company will purchase new equipment, move to a larger manufacturing facility, and improve wastewater treatment capability to reduce its environmental footprint. This investment will strengthen Western Canadian supply chains, increase food security, and bring more B.C.-made products to Canadian consumers.

The investments announced today are expected to create over 270 jobs, grow the local economy, and bring B.C. innovation to more people and markets locally and globally.

Today Minister Sajjan also announced that the next intake for the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program will open on March 4, 2025. The portal will remain open for companies to submit expressions of interest until April 30, 2025.

Through the BSP program, PacifiCan makes repayable contributions to high-growth businesses in B.C. that are scaling and bringing innovative goods, services or technologies to market. Potential applicants can learn more about the BSP program on PacifiCan's website.

"British Columbians are known around the world for innovation. Business leaders across the province are transforming industries like agriculture and digital technology. PacifiCan is here to support these businesses. The investments announced today will strengthen B.C. companies' competitiveness and help to ensure long-term prosperity for all British Columbians."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"HealthTech Connex focuses on delivering advanced healthcare by connecting science and innovation to real world impacts in brain health. In medicine, you can't treat what we can't measure. NeuroCatch represents a global breakthrough to ensure there are objective and accessible vital signs for our brains. This PacifiCan investment will greatly help rapidly scale NeuroCatch deployment further across the globe to all points of care where clinicians need a simple and powerful tool to evaluate the cognitive health of their patients."

-Dr. Ryan D'Arcy, Co-Founder, President & Chief Scientific Officer, HealthTech Connex

"Surrey is the hub of innovative B.C. businesses who are creating solutions for complex problems for Canadians and around the world. Our investment in HealthTech Connex demonstrates how supporting local companies can create more opportunities right in our own backyard. Today's news of PacifiCan's new intake for the Business Scale-up and Productivity program is an opportunity for more innovative Surrey companies to scale their innovative goods and bring their technologies to diverse markets."

-Randeep Sarai, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"As a city that thrives on innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Surrey is proud to see local businesses like HealthTech Connex benefiting from the substantial investment by PacifiCan. This funding not only supports the growth of cutting-edge technologies that improve healthcare access but also aligns with Surrey's commitment to fostering a vibrant economy. By empowering businesses to scale and compete globally, we are shaping a future where prosperity is shared by all British Columbians. Together, we are building a sustainable and inclusive economy that meets the needs of today and tomorrow."

-Brenda Locke, Mayor, City of Surrey

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Funding announced today was provided through PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program and the Jobs and Growth Fund.

The Business Scale-up and Productivity program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

The Jobs and Growth Fund helps job creators, and the organizations that support them, to future-proof their businesses. This includes building resiliency and growth by transitioning to a green economy, fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness, and creating jobs across British Columbia .

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $18.3 million in repayable funding for seven British Columbian companies to scale up their operations, create more jobs, accelerate growth, and bring made-in-B.C. products to markets around the world.

The projects announced today are:

Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program

4AG Robotics

$2,500,000

Funding will enable 4AG Robotics to scale up its robotic mushroom harvesting technology. The Salmon Arm-based company's robots use artificial intelligence to help farmers pick, trim, and package mushrooms, significantly reducing production costs and boosting productivity. This investment will allow 4AG to expand manufacturing, hire more employees, and increase sales globally.

EggSolutions Vanderpol's

$5,000,000

Funding will allow EggSolutions Vanderpol's (ESV), B.C's only family-owned and operated egg processor, to expand manufacturing and reach new markets. ESV produces traditional egg products such as albumen, yolk, and whole eggs, as well as specialty products for Asian markets. This investment will allow EggSolutions to move to a larger manufacturing facility and purchase the first and only tamagoyaki machine in North America, making the Abbotsford-based company the exclusive producer of fresh Japanese omelettes for Canadian and Asian markets.

ESV will increase its production capacity, bringing more B.C.-made products to existing markets, and expand to markets outside of North America. PacifiCan's funding will also allow EggSolutions to improve wastewater treatment capability, which will convert waste into fertilizer and reduce the company's environmental footprint.

HealthTech Connex

$3,767,850

Funding will enable HealthTech Connex, a life sciences company based in Surrey, to expand its operations. The company's advanced brain imaging medical device, NeuroCatch® Platform, evaluates cognitive function within six minutes at the point-of-care. This investment will allow HealthTech Connex to commercialize its device across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

MarineLabs

$1,800,000

Funding will help MarineLabs, a Victoria-based company, grow its ocean data network. MarineLabs makes sensors that track weather and waves for ports and ship operators in real-time. In addition to creating new jobs, this investment will help the company add more sensors and improve its forecasting tools, making marine travel safer and more efficient.

Mustimuhw Information Solutions

$3,266,398

Funding will help Mustimuhw Information Solutions, an Indigenous-owned software company in Duncan, expand its digital health platform. The company develops software that helps First Nations and Indigenous health and family-services organizations manage medical records and other personal data in a culturally sensitive way. This investment will help Mustimuhw Information Solutions launch and scale up a new community wellness and housing management application, making it easier for Indigenous communities to manage these services.

VitaminLab

$921,278

Funding will help VitaminLab, a Victoria-based health and biotech company, expand its operations. VitaminLab creates personalized vitamin supplements using health data. This investment will support the company's move to a larger facility, introduce automation, and meet growing demand for its products.

Jobs and Growth Fund

Pledge Resource Managers

$1,100,000

Funding will help Pledge Resource Managers, an Indigenous and woman-owned clean technology company in Kelowna, scale up production of its smart shower system. The RainStick Shower is the first in North America to filter and recirculate water in real-time, reducing household water use by 80%. This investment will allow the company to bring manufacturing in-house, hire more employees, and meet growing demand for its product around the world.

