Over $1 million in funding will allow these two Lac-Saint-Jean businesses that specialize in wild blueberry–based foods to enhance their productivity.

SAINT-FÉLICIEN, QC, May 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region counts a number of dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas that help create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced financial support for Bleuet Nordic and La Maison du Bleuet.

Contribution details are as follows:

Bleuet Nordic, a business specializing in the secondary processing of wild blueberries, is receiving a repayable contribution of $666,400 . CED's support will enable the business to expand its factory, acquire new processing equipment and conduct a study on enhancing the performance of its dryer.





. CED's support will enable the business to expand its factory, acquire new processing equipment and conduct a study on enhancing the performance of its dryer. La Maison du Bleuet, a business offering products made from organic wild blueberries, is receiving a repayable contribution of $359,000 . CED's support will enable the business to acquire and fit out a building and purchase production equipment, and will lead to the creation of six jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on an agri-food sector with organizations that have a strong grounding in the regional economy. The key players in this industry are major contributors to growth, in addition to being key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Since the start of the pandemic, the federal government has been there to protect jobs and assist our SMEs. Now, as we prepare for the economic recovery, we continue to be there to help businesses innovate and create well-paying jobs for local families. This is exactly what we are doing right here. We are investing in order to allow the Lac-Saint-Jean region to move on from the pandemic, and to create good jobs for local families."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"One of our government's missions is to help the country's businesses and regions weather the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and embrace the post-pandemic economic recovery. That is why we support them in their efforts to develop their assets, which are specific to the different regions of Quebec. And this is exactly what we are doing right here in the Lac-Saint-Jean region, by providing over $1 million for Bleuet Nordic and the Maison du Bleuet. Leveraging these assets is key to ensuring a robust recovery and creating good jobs in all of our communities. We will always be there for our small businesses across the country."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on as many Canadians as possible getting vaccinated. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19





CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

