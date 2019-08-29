Pabineau First Nation wind project to provide clean, green energy for New Brunswick homes

PABINEAU FIRST NATION, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL MI'GMAQ TERRITORY, NB, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in projects that promote clean energy solutions is key to creating a strong low-carbon economy and sustainable future for generations to come.

Pabineau First Nation, in partnership with Natural Forces, is developing and constructing a single turbine wind project located approximately four kilometers southwest of Richibucto, New Brunswick. The project consists of a 3.5 megawatt turbine that will be connected to the existing electrical infrastructure and is projected to supply enough electricity to power approximately 900 homes. The partnership between the First Nation and Natural Forces has also secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NB Power.

Indigenous Services Canada provided $1 million under the Community Opportunity Readiness Program to support Pabineau First Nation's ownership in the wind project with Natural Forces. The project will provide stable revenue for the First Nation as guaranteed by the Power Purchase Agreement. The project will also create full-time jobs throughout its construction and operation and will contribute to community economic development.

Quotes

"First Nations like Pabineau are on the front-lines of climate change. The Pabineau First Nation Wind Project is an important investment in environmental sustainability that will, in turn, is foster economic development for their community and we're proud to support them through the Community Opportunity Readiness Program. The impact of this project will be felt not only in this community; but, it will also provide clean, green energy to New Brunswick for decades to come."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Pabineau First Nation community is proud to be investing in a sustainable renewable-energy project in Richibucto and truly happy to have established a strong relationship with our business partners, Natural Forces. We are sincerely appreciative of the support that Indigenous Services Canada has provided to the Pabineau First Nation and look forward to generating sufficient energy with our new wind turbine to provide power to 900(+) homes over the next 25 years."

Chief David Peter-Paul

Pabineau First Nation

"I'm very pleased that the Government of Canada is making this very important investment in Pabineau First Nation. Their Wind Project will provide opportunities for community members and play a role in bettering our environment. I congratulate Chief Peter-Paul and Council for their vision."

Serge Cormier

MP for Acadie—Bathurst

Quick facts

Pabineau First Nation is a Mi'gmaq community situated approximately eight kilometers south of the City of Bathurst, New Brunswick . It has a total registered population of 326 people, with approximately 104 people living on the reserve.

. It has a total registered population of 326 people, with approximately 104 people living on the reserve. The wind project is located approximately four kilometers southwest of Richibucto, New Brunswick and 147 km south of Pabineau First Nation.

and 147 km south of Pabineau First Nation. The Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP) provides project-based funding to First Nations and Inuit communities for a range of activities to support the pursuit of economic opportunities, including projects such as feasibility studies, business plans, the establishment of community-owned businesses, and the construction of economic infrastructure.

